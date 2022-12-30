UK to review COVID-19 restrictions for travelers from China





The British government said on Thursday it was considering whether to carry out coronavirus tests on people arriving from China as pressure mounted on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to act.

Downing Street has maintained that it currently has no plans to re-impose controls. The move is likely to add to airport congestion during the border guard strike.

But senior Tories said controls on airports arriving from China could help detect new strains of Covid. This approach is currently being deployed in Italy but has so far been rejected by other EU countries.

Former Health Secretary James Bethel said it made sense to post-flight surveillance of people arriving from China to check for new strains.

Steve Brein, Tory chair of the Commons Health Council, added that many thought the government should underreact, not overreact, to the escalating crisis in China, where the government abruptly ended its zero-Covid policy.

I think we need to be cautious, he told the BBC. Where there is a threat, borders must be controlled.

The UK shares the view of France, Germany and other EU countries that the new containment cannot be justified at this time.

A government official said Britain had already experienced the Omicron wave that had gripped China, adding: Our vaccines work and our vaccination rates are great.

But the decision to look at possible new controls contrasts with the UK government’s previous assertion that restrictions are not what we’re seeing.

The UK Health Security Agency is monitoring the prevalence and spread of the harmful strain, and Downing Street said it would consider all available international data.

Health Minister Steve Barclay met with UKHSA on Thursday to discuss the situation.

British officials downplayed the likelihood of an immediate policy change unless the data change, noting that most EU countries are adopting a similar approach.

Thursday’s block rejected Italy’s demand to re-impose travel restrictions on people arriving from China, despite warnings from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that Rome’s new mandatory tests will not work unless they are followed at European level.

Instead, the EU’s Health Security Council, made up of member state officials, agreed to coordinate national responses and continue discussions.

The European Commission convening the meeting said: We remain vigilant and are ready to use the emergency brake if necessary… reintroduce restrictions.

The skepticism shown by the UK and some EU countries about new Covid tests contrasts with the US and countries like India and Japan, which this week imposed full testing requirements on arrivals from China.

But Sunak has been a hawkish figure throughout the pandemic. As Treasury Secretary, he opposed what he saw as excessive Covid restrictions that would damage the economy.

suggestion

Even under limited circumstances, reintroducing Covid controls in the UK could have a chilling effect on an already weak economy.

Brine said ministers would be conscious that if they mandate screening of people arriving from China, they will face demands for similar testing on travelers from countries providing equally poor data on the virus.

I believe Rishi Sunak will make the right decision for our country. If it causes political discomfort, so be it.

A British government spokesperson said: “We are continuing to review the situation and the UK Health and Safety Authority is monitoring the data.” There are currently no plans to introduce a new Covid-19 test for arrivals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/87e77db4-21a6-404d-b0b8-dc5eae27dfbe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos