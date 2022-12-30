Here are the Tesla models eligible for the $7,500 US federal tax credit





The IRS has now released its full list of electric vehicle models eligible for the new $7,500 US federal tax credit.

Here is the list of eligible Tesla models.

The new $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles in the United States takes effect on January 1, 2023, but there are still a lot of details we don’t know.

The biggest unknowns are the requirements for where the battery materials come from and how the components are made. Recently, the US Treasury announced that it is delaying guidance on these requirements until March and therefore they will not apply until then.

In the meantime, the new tax credit still arrives next month, and now the IRS has released a list of eligible vehicles.

You can find a full list here, but we’ve reviewed eligible Tesla models here because there’s a surprise in the list:

Model Year Vehicle Description Applicable MSRP Limit rows)$80,0002023Tesla Model Y Performance 7-seater (3-row)$80,0002023Tesla Model Y All-Wheel Drive 5-seater (2-row)$55,0002023Tesla Model Y Long Range 5-seater (2-row)$55,0002023Tesla Model Y Variant Performance 5 seats (2 rows) $55,000

The Model S and Model X aren’t on the list, but that’s no surprise given their starting price of over $100,000.

The surprise is that not all Model Ys qualify as SUVs, allowing for a higher MSRP limit of $80,000 instead of $55,000 for all vehicles other than pickups, vans, or SUVs. .

It seems the IRS only considers the Model Y an SUV when it’s in a seven-seat configuration, but the rules don’t seem to be consistent across brands. For example, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is also limited to an MSRP of $55,000 and does not have an optional third row.

However, the VW ID.4 has access to the $80,000 MSRP limit, but that’s only for AWD versions of the SUV. There is also no seven-seat option for the ID.4.

Electreks takes

There appear to be inconsistencies in the new IRS update. GM vehicles aren’t there either, but that might be because they haven’t done all the paperwork yet.

Either way, if it’s on the list at the moment, you should be able to claim it.

The whole situation should clear up in the first quarter of 2023, but we expect some models to potentially see a reduction in the tax credit due to battery supply requirements.

