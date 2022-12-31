New Fed study points to growing risk of recession in the United States





NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) – Just over half of the 50 U.S. states are showing signs of slowing economic activity, crossing a key threshold that often signals a recession is looming, new research in the report shows. of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank told me.

The report, released on Wednesday, followed another San Francisco Fed report released earlier in the week that also addressed the growing prospect that the U.S. economy could slide into recession at some point in the coming months.

The St. Louis Fed said in its report that if 26 states have declining activity within their borders, that offers reasonable confidence that the nation as a whole will fall into a recession.

As of now, the bank said that, as measured by Philadelphia Fed data tracking the performance of individual states, 27 had declining activity in October. This is enough to indicate an impending slowdown while still remaining below the numbers that have been seen before some other recessions. The authors noted that 35 states suffered declines before the short, sharp recession seen in the spring of 2020, for example.

Meanwhile, a report from the San Francisco Fed on Tuesday observed that changes in the jobless rate may also signal that a slowdown is underway, in a signal that offers more short-term predictive value than the closely watched bond yield curve.

The authors of the articles said that the unemployment rate bottoms out and begins to rise before the recession in a very reliable pattern. When this change occurs, the unemployment rate signals the start of a recession in about eight months, according to the newspaper.

The paper acknowledged that its findings are akin to those of the Sahm Rule, named after former Fed economist Claudia Sahm, who was the first to link a rising unemployment rate to economic downturns. . The San Francisco Fed research, authored by banking economist Thomas Mertens, said its innovation is to make the change in the jobless rate a forward-looking indicator.

Contrary to state data from the St. Louis Fed that skews towards a recessionary projection, the U.S. unemployment rate has so far remained relatively flat and, after hitting a low of 3.5% in September, it remained at 3.7% in October and November.

The San Francisco Fed document noted that the Fed, according to its December forecast, sees the unemployment rate rising next year as part of its campaign of aggressive rate hikes aimed at cooling high levels of inflation. . In 2023, the Fed sees the unemployment rate climb to 4.6% in a year when it sees only modest levels of overall growth.

If the Fed’s forecast comes true, such an increase would trigger a recession forecast based on the jobless rate, the paper said. According to this view, a low unemployment rate can lead to an increased probability of recession when the unemployment rate is expected to increase.

Tim Duy, chief economist at SGH Macro Advisors, said he thinks that to achieve what the Fed wants on the inflation front, the economy would likely lose around two million jobs, which would be a recession. like 1991 or 2001.

Concern over the prospect of the economy sliding into recession was fueled by the Fed’s aggressive actions against inflation. Many critics argue that the central bank is too focused on inflation and not enough on keeping Americans employed. Central bank officials have countered that without a return to price stability, the economy will struggle to reach its full potential.

Moreover, at the press conference following the Federal Open Market Committee’s last meeting earlier this month, central bank leader Jerome Powell said he did not view the Fed’s current outlook as a prediction of recession given that the expected growth would remain positive. But he added that much remains uncertain.

I don’t think anyone knows whether or not there will be a recession and, if so, whether it will be deep or not. It’s just, it’s not knowable, Powell said.

Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Dan Burns and Aurora Ellis

