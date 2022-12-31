The New Year Honors List recognizes heroes from across the UK.





The New Year Honors List 2023 marks extraordinary public service by individuals across the UK.

Winners of the New Year Honors List are awarded for outstanding contributions across the UK in areas including ongoing public service, youth engagement and community action.

These recipients include 100-year-old Peter Offord Davies of Macclesfield, who received a BEM for his work as a reading volunteer at Dean Valley Community Primary School in Bollington, Macclesfield.

Pamela Goldsmith from West Sussex also received a BEM for raising more than $1.5 million for Macmillan over 20 years of volunteering. Receive Jade Clarke, who represented Great Britain at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, and John Reyntiens Jubilee, MBE, the glassblower best known for his custom-made stained-glass windows at the north end of Westminster Hall, gifted to Her Majesty the Queen in diamonds in 2012.

London native Jawahir Roble, who grew up playing football in war-torn Mogadishu, also received an MBE for his contributions to football after becoming Britain’s first black, female, Muslim and hijab referee.

For her efforts to help children and families fleeing Ukraine, Cambridgeshire resident Louenna Hood was awarded the Order of the British Empire. Her volunteer work has raised more than 170,000 to help people fleeing the war-torn country, and she has helped organize the delivery of essential goods in five containers directly to those in need. gave it

As one of the first Asian officers of Greater Manchester Police, Asrar Ul-Haq DL has built a career building positive relationships between underserved communities and law enforcement. His work in bringing together people of different faiths and backgrounds for the common good earned him an OBE.

Jim Jones, also a Greater Manchester police officer, was recognized as a BEM for improving the way police work with veterans. Working closely with the veterans community, veterans were encouraged to consider jobs within the police force, and his approach was followed by many other police officers across the country.

Key members of the England Lioness football team were also honored after an outstanding performance over the summer. Squad leader Leah Williamson has an OBE, while star player Lucy Bronze, golden boot Beth Mead and England’s top women’s international goalscorer Ellen White have all earned MBEs.

The CBE was awarded to Pat Jennings for his football and charity work in Northern Ireland. The MBE goes to Scottish football captain Andy Robertson for his work with young people and Chris Camara for his charitable and anti-racism work.

DBE has a Virginia McKenna Award for wildlife conservation work, and among knighthoods are Robin Millar for his work in music and disability, and Grayson Perry for services to the arts. .

A wide range of services are recognized across the UK. Recipients include MBE of Gee Walker, founder and supporter of the Anthony Walker Foundation. Charles Banks, Chairman of the Northwest Users Group and Secretary of the Manchester United Disability Supporters Association; Then there’s Judith Backus, founder of Hidden Help, a charity that helps the less fortunate in Cornwall.

The youngest recipient on the list is 18-year-old Dara Seamus McAnulty, who received BEM for her environmental activities and work with people with autism spectrum disorders.

