The United States saw a continued decline in murders in 2022





At the start of this year, crime trends in the Americas looked bleak: Murders had increased at record speed in 2020 and had risen again in 2021.

But now that the year is coming to an end, it is clear that the violence has subsided.

Murders in major US cities are down more than 5% so far in 2022 compared to the same period last year, according to research firm AH Datalytics. Deaths, injuries and mass shootings are also down this year.

What happened? For regular readers of this newsletter, the explanations may be familiar: the causes of the spike in murders have faded.

Covid has disrupted much of life in 2020 and 2021, including social services that help keep people safe. This applies not only to police departments, but also to places like schools and drug treatment centers that can help people, especially young men, the most common perpetrators and victims of violent crime. to avoid trouble. As life slowly returns to normal, these programs have reopened and helped quell the killings and shootings.

We also have additional distance from the 2020 murder of George Floyd, an event that not only spawned widespread protests but also strained trust between police and the community across the United States.

How did the fallout from the horror of Floyd’s death relate to murder trends? Because these tensions between the police and the community may have reduced the effectiveness of law enforcement, for example by making people more skeptical about working with the police and causing officers to be overly cautious in the fight against crime. And the public’s loss of trust in the police may have led to more people resolving conflicts on their own, including violence, rather than through the justice system. The passage of time and efforts to restore trust have mitigated these effects.

There is also a more abstract explanation: Covid, the death of Floyd, the 2020 election, the January 6 attack and other events have made recent years chaotic, damaging social cohesion and trust in communities. institutions. Some experts claim that this type of anomie can lead to more crime and violence. But at least some of it has diminished with the pandemic and the protests.

Add it all up, and Americans are now a little safer from murders and shootings than they were last year.

Bad news

The drop in murders is truly good news of its kind that often goes unreported. Think about the number of headlines you’ve seen about the increase in murders versus the stories about the decline that followed.

This discrepancy demonstrates another point that regular readers of this newsletter know well: the news media tend to be biased towards bad news. Some of this is driven by the decisions of reporters, hence the old cliché that if it bleeds, it leads. Studies also suggest that negativity attracts a wider audience, so journalists, to some extent, give readers what they want.

This bias distorts people’s perception of the world. As murder and other crime rates fell from the 1990s to the mid-2010s, the media regularly covered shocking individual crimes, and a majority of Americans told Gallup that crime was trending up. (Most Americans still say crime is on the rise.)

There are still reasons for caution. This year’s data suggests that other types of crime, besides murders and shootings, may have increased in 2022. Murders are still higher than they were in 2019. And it’s possible that trends reported in major cities do not apply nationwide (although they have in recent years).

But the data we have suggests that the country’s murder and shooting rates are heading in the right direction. As the year draws to a close, its good news that you can celebrate.

