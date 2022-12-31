Dividend Predictions for 2023: Aviva, Anglo American and Reckitt





Dividend forecasts provided by Citi Analyst can give you a good guide as to how much income you can expect from our stock over the next year.

Although these broker predictions are not guaranteed, my experience is that they are generally fairly accurate, especially for FTSE 100 stocks.

For this review, we compiled the latest dividend estimates from insurer Aviva (LSE: AV), mining group Anglo American (LSE: AAL) and consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser (LSE: RKT).

Aviva: 7% + bonus payment

The British insurer has gone through a remarkable turnaround since CEO Amanda Blanc took over in 2020. As a result, the group’s cash generation improved and the dividend returned to growth after being cut by nearly 50% in 2019.

Unusually, Aviva has already specified a dividend size for 2023, so we’ll use these guidelines instead of broker predictions.

Aviva 2023 Dividend Guidance: 32.5p per share Expected Dividend Yield: 7.3%

The above payout is the company’s ordinary dividend, which is expected to increase gradually over the next few years.

But Aviva also plans to “return additional capital to shareholders in 2023.” We don’t know yet how much this will be, but we expect it to be a significant amount in addition to the general dividend.

Aviva stock looks good value, with a 2023 P/E ratio of 8 and a yield of over 7%. I see them as smart purchases for income.

Anglo-Americans: Bad Timing?

Profits at FTSE 100 mining group Anglo American have soared in recent years. These gains were largely driven by soaring prices for commodities such as iron ore, coal and platinum.

However, commodity prices tend to move in boom and bust cycles. City analysts seem to think prices may have peaked now. They expect Anglo’s after-tax profit to decline from $8.6 billion in 2021 to $5.4 billion in 2023.

Dividends are also expected to decline. This suggests that last year’s jackpot payout of $2.89 per share won’t be repeated anytime soon.

Anglo American 2023 Estimated Dividend: $1.76 per share (146p) Estimated Dividend Yield: 4.6%

In my opinion, anyone investing in this stock should have a market cycle perspective. If miners are trending down, I think it makes sense to wait before buying. But if global events keep raw material prices high, I think Anglo-American could be worth a fair bit today.

Reckitt: Buy-and-hold dividend

Reckitt, a consumer products and healthcare group, hasn’t cut its dividend in at least 20 years. It’s unlikely even in 2023. The company, which owns brands such as Dettol, Finish, and Durex, expects operating profit to grow 15% in 2022.

Analysts expect the growth rate to slow further in 2023. However, they still expect Reckitt’s dividend to return to growth after being frozen at 175p since 2019.

Reckitt 2023 Estimated Dividend: 180p per share Estimated Dividend Yield: 3.2%

Reckitt stock peaked at 79 in 2017 and has underperformed since then. But I think most of the company’s problems and mistakes have now been resolved.

The stock is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 16, yielding 3.1%. I view this business as a long-term purchase.

