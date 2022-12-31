Catastrophic US storm impacts flooding parts of UK as heavy rain and snow fall | british news





Travel is disrupted and flood levels are rising in Scotland as the UK is hit hard by the effects of the deadly bomb cyclone that hit the US ahead of Christmas.

The National Weather Service issued weather warnings for rain, snow and ice across Scotland before systems arrived late Thursday night through Friday.

They included an amber alert for heavy rain expected around 40-50mm in parts of Dumfries and Galloway and parts of the Scottish Borders.

That warning expired at noon, but experts warned that river levels would continue to rise significantly for several hours.

Northern Scotland is covered with active warnings for snow and ice.

Transportation was significantly disrupted by the weather.

Scotrail reported that flooding earlier in the day disrupted several services, although the North Clyde route reopened after water was removed from Bowling’s line.

Most services were running, but rate limiting caused significant delays.

Drivers were also warned of difficult driving conditions, with ice and flooding leading to many accidents.

Police urged people to consider postponing travel plans until the situation improves.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued 10 flood warnings and 34 warnings, including for Glasgow’s Pollock Country Park.

Water was expected to peak by early evening in most areas covered.

SEPA’s director of flood management, Vincent Fitzsimons, said, “The effects of surface waters have already flooded roads and railroads, causing significant disruption to the transportation network.

“River levels are also rising rapidly and are expected to peak late in the afternoon, with property flooding possible.

“The main areas of interest are the riverside communities of Dumfries and Galloway and border areas such as Dumfries, Hawick and Peebles.”

Scotland has been hit hardest by weather problems related to the so-called bomb cyclone that hit much of the country ahead of the festival season.

More than 50 people have died in weeks of heavy snowfall and up to 6 feet of snow.

Meteorologist Simon Partridge said UK weather will continue to remain unsettled with wet and windy conditions as US weather intensifies the jet stream.

“The effect it has on Britain is not dramatic as the system has brought a lot of cold air further south across the United States.

“In fact, the cyclone is only affecting the UK due to its impact on the North Atlantic Jet Stream.

“The effect of the bomb cyclone is to intensify the jet stream, because the jet stream is basically driven by temperature differences.

“So the bigger the temperature difference between the northern and southern edges, the stronger the jet stream.”

He said the knock-on effect for Britain would be wet and windy weather for the next seven to 10 days.

