US House Committee Releases Trump Tax Returns After Long Fight | Donald Trump News





A Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives committee on Friday released six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns in an extraordinary move just days before Republicans took control of the chamber. .

The release of Trumps redacted returns for 2015 to 2020 caps a nearly four-year battle between the former Republican president and Democratic lawmakers that was only settled last month by the U.S. Supreme Court.

It’s the latest blow to Trump, 76, who was impeached twice by the Democratic-led House only to be acquitted both times by the Senate, and now faces multiple legal issues as he rises a candidacy for re-election in 2024.

Earlier this month, the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters asked federal prosecutors to charge him with four crimes, including obstruction and insurrection, for his role in the deadly riot.

The Democrats should never have done it, the Supreme Court should never have approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people, Trump said of the release in a statement Friday. The radical left democrats have militarized everything, but remember, it’s a dangerous two-way street!

He said the returns once again show how proudly I have succeeded and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive to create thousands of jobs and wonderful structures and businesses .

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal had requested the returns in 2019, arguing that Congress needed them to determine whether legislation on presidential tax returns was warranted.

Republicans said the move could lead to the political weaponization of personal tax filings and warned party members who take over the panel next month will be pressured to follow a similar course against top Democrats.

Trump, who took office in 2017, was the first presidential candidate in decades not to release his taxes. He had fought a legal battle to keep them secret while in the White House. But the Supreme Court ruled last month that he should turn them over to the Tax Drafting Ways and Means Committee.

In a report last week, the committee presented the findings of its review of the documents, saying the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) broke its own rules by not auditing Trump for three out of four years while he was President.

The IRS did not begin auditing Trumps 2016 tax returns until April 3, 2019, more than two years into his presidency, when committee chairman Rep. Richard Neal, a Democrat from Massachusetts, asked the agency for tax return information.

By comparison, there have been audits of President Joe Biden for the 2020 and 2021 tax years, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said. A spokesman for former President Barack Obama said Obama had been audited during each of his eight years in office.

United States House Ways and Means Committee staffers carry boxes of documents after a committee meeting to discuss former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

A report by the nonpartisan Joint Congressional Committee on Taxation raised several red flags about certain aspects of Trump’s tax returns, including his carried forward losses, deductions related to conservation and charitable donations, and loans to his children that could be taxable gifts.

Details previously released by the panel showed Trump paid no income tax in 2020, his last full year in office, despite earning millions of dollars from his sprawling business empire.

Records show that Trump’s income and tax liabilities fluctuated widely from 2015 to 2020, during his first presidential bid and subsequent term. They show that Trump and his wife Melania Trump claimed large deductions and losses and paid little or no income tax in many of those years.

The returns will likely offer the clearest picture yet of Trump’s finances during his tenure.

During his first years as president, his income seemed to level off. But then, in 2020, he reported a loss of about $4 million, resulting in him paying no taxes in 2020, Al Jazeeras Mike Hanna, reporting from Washington DC, said.

Now, another thing about this is that Donald Trump himself claimed that he would not release his tax records because he was being audited. These records indicate that was a blatant lie.

Trump, known for building skyscrapers and hosting a reality TV show before winning the White House, gave some limited details about his assets and income on mandatory disclosure forms. He has promoted his wealth in the annual financial statements he provides to banks to guarantee loans and to financial magazines to secure his place in the global billionaire rankings.

Trump’s longtime accounting firm has since disavowed the claims, and New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit alleging Trump and his Trump Organization inflated the value of assets on the claims as part of a one-year fraud. Trump and company have denied any wrongdoing.

The Trump Organization was convicted earlier this month on separate tax evasion charges for helping certain executives dodge taxes on company-paid benefits such as apartments and luxury cars.

Democrats had a tight schedule to figure out how to handle the returns once they get them, given that Republicans will take control of the House on Tuesday after winning a narrow majority in November’s midterm elections.

The Democratic-controlled House passed a bill before it left for its winter recess that would require the tax-collecting IRS to conduct audits of presidents’ tax returns within 90 days of their inauguration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/30/update-1-u-s-house-committee-releases-trump-tax-returns-capping-years-long-battle The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos