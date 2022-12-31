US plans to ship Bradley combat vehicles to bolster ground combat in Ukraine





The United States plans to send Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine as part of a new military support program.

The vehicles would be included as part of a future military aid package for the beleaguered country, although a final decision has not been made, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The Pentagon and State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

A National Security Council spokesperson did not confirm the report, but noted that US officials “are in constant communication with the Ukrainians as we work to provide them with the capabilities they need to defend themselves.” .

The Bradley Fighting Vehicle, manufactured by BAE Systems, is a powerful lightly armored, tracked vehicle with a range of approximately 300 miles. Equipped with mounted firepower at medium and long range, the vehicle is capable of destroying any other vehicle on the battlefield, including tanks.

Ukraine has long demanded heavy vehicles, air defense systems and longer-range missiles from its Western allies, demands that have intensified as their officials warn that Russia is preparing to renew its invasion of Ukraine with a massive ground offensive.

As the war now enters its eleventh month and winter slows ground battles in the east, Russia has turned to missile strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy and civilian infrastructure. One of the heaviest such barrages came last Thursday.

If Washington sent Bradleys to Kyiv, it would “provide a major increase in ground combat capability,” Mark Cancian, a former White House defense budget analyst who now works at the Center for Studies, told Bloomberg. strategic and international.

He noted, however, that it would be months before Ukrainian troops could use them as they would need to be trained on how to use and maintain the vehicles.

The United States also announced earlier this month a new $1.85 billion lethal aid package for Kyiv that will include a Patriot missile battery for the first time. The air defense system is unlikely to be used until spring as Ukrainian troops have yet to be trained on the system, people familiar with the matter said.

