UK ministers have promised to match EU money after Brexit. how about it? | Brexit





In recent years, two flagship EU programs have been lifelines for communities across the UK. European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and European Social Fund (ESF) social inclusion projects including roads, factories and further education colleges; Wales, North East England, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly facilitate everything from carpentry workshops for the blind to offshore wind farms. It pays for everything from upgrading Hale Harbor in Cornwall to making it happen.

ERDF has invested capital in everything from new roads to university facilities, business hubs and sports centers in economically impoverished areas, and ESF skills training, return-to-work initiatives and other projects have helped those furthest from jobs.

The biggest beneficiaries were Wales and Cornwall, which rank among the poorest regions in Northern Europe.

To continue, ministers pledged last December to align EU funds during Parliament, setting up the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and promising that non-Brussels governments would choose where to spend part of the Brexit dividend.

But it didn’t turn out that way. In Wales, people talk about the cliff edge of financing that has caused despair and disappointment.

Government delays in substituting EU funds have forced hundreds of volunteer organizations to close shops or end assistance programs for society’s most vulnerable.

The baby was completely dumped with the bathwater and it’s having a major impact, said Matthew Brown, director of operations for the Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA). people get a job.

Our final project ends at the end of December, he said, and we have to lay off the staff because the SPF didn’t come on time.

We are dismantling and moving staff and closing things which the UK government and local authorities and Wales will have to look into for rebuilding over the next few years.

WCVA and the National Council for Voluntary Action have been the main beneficiaries of ESF and ERDF funding, bringing nearly $11 billion to the UK during the last EU funding cycle, 2014-20.

Funds are still flowing in Wales at the end of 2022, and more per capita has benefited from EU funding than anywhere else in the UK.

One of the new heads of valley road and rail infrastructure opened in December, and the EU-funded 15m sports center is still an eye-catching monolith in the former steel town of Ebbw Vale. Wales has the highest percentage of votes to leave.

An EU funded leisure center in Ebbw Vale, Wales. Photo: Huw Fairclough/Getty Images

We thought we could get more out of it if we all voted. Better trade rights, lots of other things. But Daniel, a young man leaving an EU-sponsored gym, said he lost all the good things we had through coming out.

They wanted jobs, not sports centers, and the town lamented in 2016. The government has promised to continue to sprinkle cash to replace the EU program by 2025, and in December it announced that 2.6 million had been allocated to the UKSPF, a long-awaited replacement plan. This will speed up leveling and give regional leaders greater say in how money is spent.

But while the announcement was finally welcomed, Brown said it was too late for hundreds of organizations.

The Merthyr Tydfil Institute for the Blind Woodworking Workshop is funded in part by EU funds. Photo: MTV

Richard Welfoot is the Chief Executive Officer of the Merthyr Tydfil Institute for the Blind (MTIB). The charity has benefited from EU funding, working with Brown and WCVA to help those furthest from work, earning between 300,000 and 400,000 lifelines per year. market.

Had it not been for Brexit, he would have looked at financing plans through 2025. Instead, he is scrambling to provide continuity into 2023 with no assignment for next year or beyond due to Westminster’s delays.

If we had to scale down this money without replacing it, it would have a devastating impact on our organization as well as our employees. As productive members of society we all want to be, said Welfoot.

WCVA members Matthew Brown, Richard Welfoot, Charles Whitmore and Lilla Farkas. Photo: Athena Pictures

Delays in funding will also mean future resources will be wasted on replicating the work done by volunteer groups, said Charles Whitmore, a research fellow at Cardiff University’s School of Law and Political Science and director of Brexit work at the WCVA and Wales Center for Governance.

“There was no effort at all to recycle experience, competencies and knowledge,” he said. It has decades of experience. But the problem we have with the UK Common Prosperity Fund is that all of that experience is fading away.

Brown said closing organizations were driven to despair as demand for support soared, especially during the cost-of-living crisis. They cannot believe that such an important activity is coming to an end in an area where it is no longer needed.

The lack of funding is another blow to charities facing rising energy costs and will have a ripple effect on services like food banks that are piggybacking on larger EU-funded voluntary organizations. This led to serious clashes between the Welsh and British governments.

Welsh Minister for Economic Affairs and Labor MP Vaughan Geting said the overall approach to the Common Prosperity Fund was confusing.

He said not only would Wales be 772 million worse off under the new plan, but the eight-month delay was causing serious problems, such as a project run by the WCVA.

The full annual budget is unlikely to be spent the rest of this fiscal year, he said.

Britain received $1.35 billion a year from the old system. The December announcement represents an annual average of less than 870 million, but the government has promised to increase UKSPF funding to 1.5 billion by 2024-25.

Gethings’ sentiment has also been echoed in Scotland, where he claims he will lose $337 million in investments over the next three years.

Employment Minister Richard Lochhead said Scotland has repeatedly pressured Westminster for clarity on alternative funding, and shortfalls meant that leveling up meant a loss as Scotland, as part of the EU, would receive far less funding than it did pre-Brexit. He said he was showing me exactly why.

Part of the problem is that it’s hard to compare the same thing. UKSPF was the only fund explicitly replacing EU funding, but we believe Cornwall, for example, is receiving an equivalent amount of EU funding when two other government funds are involved.

An analysis of UKSPF allocations by local authority and country shows that funding is everywhere, not just in poor areas.

All venues in the UK have been allocated a share of UKSPF, even the smallest venues receive a minimum of 1m. This recognizes that even the wealthiest regions of the UK contain impoverished areas and need support, the government said in a prospectus.

Under the spending plans, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are all getting at least the same amount as before, and local councils and local partners will have the opportunity to adjust each plan to reflect new economic priorities over the period. added that. until 2025.

The top data on allocations by local authority and country shows that communities north of Birmingham are next most benefited, rather than southeast England, although Wales and Cornwall remain at the top.

Leveling Minister Dehenna Davison said Britain is making the most of Brexit and is releasing billions of pounds of investment to help level communities and spread opportunity across the country.

Scottish secretaries, Alister Jack and Dehenna Davison, during the annual meeting of the Conservative Party. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA

UKSPF will provide tangible benefits to people across the country, from young entrepreneurs in need of a helping hand to those looking to acquire the skills they need to secure a well-paid, well-paid job.

She added that the UK government worked closely with local leaders in the four countries to give them more say in how the money is spent and ensure it goes where it is needed most.

A few days after the funding announcement, Cornwall County Council was delighted with the split.

Louis Gardner, Conservative MP for Newquay Central & Pentire, said Cornwall had a very large quota (132m), the largest per capita of any local authority in the country and the second highest settlement after London.

That equates to $42 million a year, compared to $50 million a year under the EU programme, with the rest easily coming from the government’s UK Rural Prosperity Fund and Villages Fund, he said.

The great thing about the post-Brexit plan is that it’s Parliament, not the Brussels dispossession index, that decides where the money goes, Gardner said.

Innovation and Research Academy at Falmouth University. Photo: SWNS.com

In 2017 and 2018, Cornwall was considered the second poorest region in all of Northern Europe and one of the 50 poorest regions in the entire EU. Social Inclusion Plan.

Going forward, emphasis could be placed on the north and east sides of the county, Gardner said, and enjoyed the prospect of controlling local funds. The EU model has repeatedly marked us as disenfranchised.

European money has been fantastic for Cornwall. do not misunderstand. However, it has been very uneven within Cornwall and this is an opportunity to work out the balance.

In Wales, there are concerns about a new system for applying for funds to local authorities instead of the Welsh Europe Fund Office.

One of the problems is that it is not clear what kind of mechanism exists to try and ensure that what the Welsh Government is doing to promote community cohesion and community renewal is not at all coordinated with the UK Government. UK Governance Director in a changing Europe. It feels like the UK government is trying to compete with the mandate government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/dec/30/uk-ministers-pledged-to-match-eu-spending-after-brexit-hows-that-going The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

