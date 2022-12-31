Afghan refugees in US face uncertainty as legislation stagnates





WASHINGTON (AP) Congress has so far failed to create a pathway to residency for Afghans who worked alongside U.S. soldiers in America’s longest war, pushing tens of thousands of refugees who fled Taliban control more than two years ago and now live in the United States. States.

Some lawmakers had hoped to resolve the Afghans’ immigration status under a year-end government funding package. But that effort failed, pushing the issue into the new year when Republicans take power in the House. The result is grave uncertainty for refugees who now face an August deadline for congressional action before their temporary parole status expires.

Nearly 76,000 Afghans who have worked with American soldiers since 2001 as translators, interpreters and partners arrived in the United States on military aircraft following the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. The government admitted the refugees on temporary parole under Operation Allies Welcome, the largest resettlement effort in the country in decades, with the promise of a path to a life in the United States for their service.

Mohammad Behzad Hakkak, 30, is one of those Afghans awaiting resolution, unable to work or settle in his new community in Fairfax, Va., under his parole status. Hakkak worked as a partner in the US mission in Afghanistan as a human rights advocate in the now-defunct Afghan government.

We lost everything in Afghanistan after the Taliban returned to power, he said. And now we don’t know our future here.

Over the past year, a bipartisan group of lawmakers, backed by veterans’ organizations and former military officials, pushed Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act, which would prevent Afghans from being left without legal resident status upon the expiry of their two years of humanitarian parole. in August 2023. This would allow qualified Afghans to apply for US citizenship, as has been done for refugees in the past, including those from Cuba, Vietnam and Iraq.

Proponents of the proposal believed it could clear Congress after the November election because it has overwhelming bipartisan support. But they said their efforts were thwarted by one man: Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which oversees immigration matters.

We’ve never seen support for a bill like this and it didn’t pass, said Shawn Van Diver, a Navy veteran and leader of #AfghanEvac, a coalition supporting resettlement efforts. Afghans. It’s really frustrating to me that a guy from Iowa can block this.

Grassley has argued for months that the bill as drafted goes too far in including evacuees beyond those who have been our partners for the past 20 years, providing a pathway to residency without the proper screening required. .

First, the people who help our country absolutely must have the promise we made to them, Grassley told The Associated Press. There is some disagreement about the verification process. This has been a problem and it has not been resolved yet.

Proponents of the legislation dismiss these concerns. More than 30 retired military officers, including three former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have written to Congress saying the bill not only furthers U.S. national security interests, but is also a moral imperative. The White House has also called for passage.

Bidens press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in mid-December that it’s important to take care of the Afghan allies who took care of us.

The proposal, if passed, would provide a streamlined, prioritized adjustment process for Afghan nationals who have supported the US mission in Afghanistan. The Department of Homeland Security would adjust the status of eligible evacuees to provide them with lawful permanent resident status after following rigorous vetting and screening procedures. It would also improve and expand the means of protection for those left behind and at risk in Afghanistan.

Afghan refugees are a very high priority and have had good Republican support, but unfortunately Republican leaders have blocked it, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y, told reporters recently. These are people who risked their lives for our soldiers and for our country, and we should reward them as we have done in the past.

Several congressional aides explained the bill’s blockage by pointing to a single-spaced, seven-page letter, obtained by The Associated Press, that Grassleys’ office distributed to 50 Republican senators in August. The memo outlined his issues with the proposal, which resulted in months of back-and-forth negotiations as the bill’s sponsors attempted to resolve them.

US national security and military officials described the rigorous screening process evacuees went through before arriving on US soil. These security checks, conducted in Europe and the Middle East, included background checks with biographical information and biometric checks using voiceprints, iris scans, palm prints and facial photos.

But Republicans say the verification system is not foolproof. They pointed to a September report by the Inspector General of Homeland Security that said at least two people from Afghanistan who had been paroled in the country posed a risk to national security and the safety of local communities.

As a result, mandatory in-person interviews for all Afghan applicants were written into the bill, along with requirements for relevant agencies to notify Congress of proposed vetting procedures before putting them in place.

Despite strengthening the vetting process over months of negotiations, the bill never made it out of the Judiciary Committee and failed to be included in the $1.7 trillion government funding bill. which has just been adopted.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., was a primary sponsor of the bill. If that’s what we do when they come to our country and we don’t support them, she said, what message are we sending to the rest of the world that stands with our soldiers, that protects, who ensures the safety of their families?

But Klobuchar and the main Republican co-sponsor, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, have pledged to table the bill again in the new session of Congress starting in January.

It’s the right thing to do, Graham, an Air Force veteran, told the Senate recently. There is no other ending that would suit me.

He added: The people who were there with us in the fight, who are here in America, have to stay. This will be their new home.

Most people in the United States seem to share this sentiment.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey conducted the month after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan found that 72% of respondents considered giving Afghans safe haven from any Taliban reprisals a duty and a necessary coda. of the almost 20 years war.

