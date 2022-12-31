Britain’s problems won’t go away, Sunak admits tough after 2022 | Rishi Sunak





Rishi Sunak blamed Covid and the war in Ukraine for the tough 12 months he admitted and warned that the country’s problems won’t go away in 2023 in the prime minister’s New Year’s message.

Often openly taking the party’s political stance, Sunak praised the government’s record and made no mention of the turmoil within the Conservative Party that contributed to 2022’s troubles.

The Prime Minister said in a video address that the year now ending has been difficult. Just as we have recovered from an unprecedented global pandemic, Russia has launched a barbaric and illegal invasion across Ukraine. This has had enormous economic repercussions around the world, and the UK is no exception.

Ignoring the impact of the disastrous September mini-budget under Liz Truss, one of three Tory Prime Ministers to take office in 2022, Sunak said the government had made a difficult but fair decision to control borrowing and debt.

Three months ago, he said, I stood on the steps of Downing Street and promised you that I would persevere for what matters most to you. Since then, this government has taken decisive steps to support the NHS with record resources to tackle the backlog of more money, more doctors and more nurses.

It also tackled illegal immigration and stopped criminals from abusing the asylum system. Now I’m not going to pretend all our problems will go away in the new year. But 2023 will give us the opportunity to showcase the best of Britain on the world stage.

With a general election expected in 2024, Keir Starmus’ New Year’s message contains a clear partisan element that 2023 will be a new chapter for Britain with the coronation of King Charles.

We should look forward to it with hope, the Labor leader said. But for hope to blossom, Britain must change.

Starmer said that in 2023, Labor will set a case for change that includes more equitable economic growth, a green jobs revolution and an entirely new way of governing based on trust.

Like Sunak and Starmer, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey made reference to Queen Elizabeth II’s death and joined Starmer in cheering the British women’s soccer team to victory in the Euros.

Also in saying that 2023 needs change, Davey has denounced what he calls the Conservative Party’s political chaos, inflicting economic chaos on the rest of us.

