EPA issues rule expanding oversight of US waterways, reversing Trump

The Biden administration on Friday imposed a rule expanding the definition of waterways the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has the power to regulate, a move that reverses a Trump-era shift and seeks to overcome nearly a decade of challenges to the powers of the EPA, including a pending Supreme Lawsuit.

The EPA said its rule strikes a balance it hopes protects waterways as well as commerce, returning its regulatory framework for U.S. waters to something resembling its state before it became a center of policy debate in 2015. That year, the Obama administration dramatically and controversially expanded the scope of the Clean Water Act to cover even ephemeral streams and ponds; Trump significantly weakened the EPA’s authority on water pollution with his own 2019 rule.

In further expanding the powers of EPAs, Administrator Michael Regan said the agency aims to provide an enduring definition of WOTUS that protects our nation’s waters, enhances economic opportunity and protects people’s health while providing a greater certainty to farmers, ranchers and landowners.

Environmentalists say the rule is central to efforts to restore the health of degraded waterways and fragile wildlife habitats, as it gives federal and state governments the power to limit the flow of pollutants, including livestock waste. , construction runoff and industrial effluent. The regulations determine the extent to which the government can enforce the Clean Water Act, the landmark 1972 law credited with gradually, if sometimes inconsistently, improving the health of polluted and degraded rivers and lakes.

But the rule has been a flashpoint because industry and property rights advocates say it’s too expensive and impractical when applied to wetlands that can be difficult to define or streams that flow only part of the year.

Friday’s announcement did not appease critics, with the US Chamber of Commerce suggesting the Biden rule would only add to regulatory uncertainty and unpredictability it said could hamper planning and construction. major government-funded infrastructure projects.

And though the Biden rule is less expansive than the Obamas’, Republicans were quick to attack it as onerous.

At the EPA, a fight over the numbers in the water protection rule reveals a shift in ideology

The rule announced today is the latest round of excessive regulations affecting waters subject to regulation under the Clean Water Act, and will unfairly burden farmers, ranchers, miners, infrastructure builders and landowners in Americas, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (RW.Va.) said in a statement.

Jon Devine, director of federal water policy for the Natural Resources Defense Council, meanwhile called the Biden rule reasonable action and good government.

The environmental group and others estimated that Trump’s regulatory regime would remove federal protections from about half of the country’s wetlands and at least 1.19 million miles of rain-dependent streams and rivers. Bidens’ rule would bring much of those wetlands and waterways back under EPA regulatory authority, though it wouldn’t go as far as Obama’s rule in 2015.

The Biden administration has said it will redefine EPA oversight as covering traditional waterways, including interstate waterways and upstream water sources that influence the health and quality of those waterways. The definition is based on a legal framework established before 2015, with adjustments based on court decisions and more recent scientific data, the EPA said.

The Department of the Army joined the EPA in finalizing the new rule, as the Army Corps of Engineers has authority over all actions to fill regulated bodies of water with spoils from dredging or other materials.

The clear and justifiable rules of the U.S. Waters Definition will allow for more efficient and effective implementation and provide the clarity long desired by farmers, industry, environmental organizations and other stakeholders, Michael L. Connor, assistant secretary of the Army for Civil Works, said in a statement.

The Biden administrations’ action comes ahead of an expected Supreme Court ruling that could limit the EPA’s authority. The Supreme Court heard a case in October involving a home that Idaho couple Michael and Chantell Sackett planned to build but which the EPA said would disturb wetlands. Conservative majority members of the courts have expressed concerns about the broad reach of development laws on private property.

Supreme Court to hear high-stakes Clean Water Act challenge

The new Biden rule does not change the EPA’s approach to such cases, in which the agency said its authority applies because the wetlands are next to a large lake. A court ruling that restricts the agencies’ power may require some regulatory revisions, but otherwise may not upend Bidens’ approach to water pollution, said Kevin Minoli, an attorney at Alston & Bird who served as an attorney. career at the EPA under four presidents.

The rule could nevertheless invite new challenges. It expands EPA’s authority over isolated wetlands and other water bodies if the agency can claim they perform important functions such as storing flood waters or providing habitats and habitats. food resources, he said. A 2001 Supreme Court ruling said the government could not use the presence of migratory birds to assert that the Clean Water Act applies to isolated bodies of water.

This rule puts them back in full play, Minoli said.

