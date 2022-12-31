France, UK join list of countries imposing COVID restraints | coronavirus pandemic news





France and the UK have joined Spain and Italy in requiring travelers arriving from China to provide a negative COVID-19 test result before boarding a flight.

France said Friday that tests must be carried out within 48 hours before departure, which is required on direct and stopover flights from China, and that passengers will be given random tests upon arrival.

The government said it would sequence positive tests to identify the new variant.

Meanwhile, British media reported that the UK will require travelers leaving China to the UK to submit a certificate of negative COVID-19 test before boarding.

London and Paris have become the latest governments to restrict entry from China, where coronavirus cases have soared. Earlier on Friday, the Spanish government announced new COVID-19 regulations for passengers arriving at Spanish airports from Asian countries.

Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias told a news conference that travelers from China must test negative for COVID-19 or prove they have been vaccinated.

She added that Spain would work at a high level with other EU member states to adopt a common policy, pushing for revisions to the current conditions that travelers wishing to obtain the so-called EU’s digital COVID certificate must meet.

The new measures come after the European Union Health Security Council met Thursday to discuss a block strategy to mitigate the spread of the virus amid an influx of visitors from China after Beijing lifted most travel restrictions.

Italy, which has already mandated on-arrival screening for all travelers on flights from China, called for the measure to be expanded across the EU, warning that applying it in a piecemeal fashion in just a few countries within the bloc risks being ineffective.

But a committee made up of health ministry officials from across the bloc and chaired by the European Commission said it believes introducing mandatory COVID-19 testing across the EU for travelers from China is currently unreasonable.

Meanwhile, Germany is seeking a coordinated system to monitor strains across European airports, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Friday.

The minister added that such a system would be able to detect new strains of the coronavirus and take appropriate action quickly, and that routine testing of passengers from China would not yet be needed as any strains currently seen are already known.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said the high population immunity rates in the European Union (EU) and the previous emergence and subsequent replacement of strains currently circulating in China indicate that the surge in infections in China is not expected to affect the bloc. said to mean

We remain vigilant and ready to use the emergency brake if necessary, the ECDC added.

Any decisions taken by the Commission, which often met at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe to adjust policy, will be advisory only.

Each EU member state is free to create its own policies, but the organisation’s goal is to agree on a common line and apply it bloc-wide.

Portugal said new restrictions were not needed, while Austria stressed the economic benefits of Chinese tourists returning to Europe.

Accusations of Discriminatory Limitations

Outside the EU, doubts about the scale of China’s outbreak and official data have prompted countries including the United States, India, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan to impose new travel regulations for Chinese visitors.

Other countries involved in imposing these restrictions include Malaysia, Australia and the Philippines.

Expressing Beijing’s displeasure with the measure, Chinese state media on Thursday said the COVID-19 testing requirements imposed in response to a surge in domestic infections were discriminatory.

The Global Times, a state-run tabloid newspaper, said in an article on Thursday evening that the true intention was to sabotage China’s three-year-old COVID-19 control efforts and attack the national system.

The article, which condemned the restrictions as baseless and discriminatory, marked the clearest backlash against restrictions slowing China’s reopening.

After three years of nearly closing its borders, strict lockdowns and relentless testing, China suddenly turned to living with the virus on December 7 after widespread outcry over its zero-Covid rules.

The lifting of restrictions has led to a nationwide wave of infections overwhelming hospitals and funeral homes.

China, a country of 1.4 billion, reported one new COVID-19 death on Thursday. The figure matched figures recorded the previous day, which do not reflect the experience of other countries in easing virus restrictions.

China’s official death toll since the pandemic began is 5,247, compared to more than 1 million deaths in the United States. Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people, has reported more than 11,000 deaths.

Foreign governments and many epidemiologists believe the numbers are much higher and could kill more than 1 million people next year.

China has said that only deaths of COVID-19 patients due to pneumonia and respiratory failure are considered COVID-19-related deaths.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/30/spain-imposes-new-covid-restrictions-on-arrivals-from-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos