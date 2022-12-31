Republicans could lead US to default on debt, top Democrat warns | american politics





A top Democratic lawmaker has warned the Republican Party is now so extreme it could lead the world’s largest economy to default on debt for the first time ever in its quest to extract concessions from the Biden administration. .

My guess is that whoever is the Speaker of the House will be so in a vice of the extreme members of their caucus, that they will not be able to do anything here. I really fear I’m falling short, John Yarmuth, a Kentucky Democrat and chairman of the powerful House Budget Committee, told the Guardian.

Yarmuth, the lone Democrat on Kentucky’s eight-member congressional delegation, sounded the alarm over the GOP’s shift into explosive mode on Capitol Hill in the new year, America’s economy and reputation in paying the price.

The United States is the only major economy to impose a legal limit on the amount of debt the government can accumulate, which is currently set at around $31.4 billion. Washington is using that borrowing to pay for everything from government employee salaries to military operations, and is expected to have to raise the debt ceiling over the next year, as it has done dozens of times in the past.

But 2023 will bring a new Congress to Washington where Republicans will have a majority in the House of Representatives and party leaders have said they will make demands of Joe Biden and Democrats in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.

If you’re going to give someone a higher limit, wouldn’t you say first that you should change your behavior, so that you don’t keep raising it all the time? Kevin McCarthy, the Chambers GOP leader, told CNN in November.

You shouldn’t just say, Oh, I’ll let you keep spending money. No household should do this, he added.

What they will ask for in return for their cooperation is unclear. But Senate Republican No. 2 John Thune told Bloomberg News the party could demand spending cuts as well as changes to Social Security old-age benefits.

With the Senate controlled by Democrats, the debt ceiling is one of the few leverage the Republican majority in the House will have over the Biden administration, but the tactic comes with risks. In 2011, the GOP held out for so long to agree to raise the debt ceiling that one of the three major credit rating agencies, S&P Global Ratings, stripped America of its highest score.

McCarthy has insisted he will not allow the United States to default on something the White House predicts will lead to higher borrowing costs, a slump in the value of the dollar and a loss of confidence in countries from around the world into the US financial system, perhaps permanently.

But Yarmuth isn’t so sure. McCarthy wants to be elected Speaker of the House next year, but faces opposition from a group of lawmakers from the most extreme parties. Whatever promises he makes to them in return for their support could set the stage for a debt ceiling standoff that goes down in history, in the worst possible way.

I think there are a lot more people who are in blowout mode than there were then, Yarmuth said, referring to previous debt ceiling standoffs. Assuming Kevin McCarthy is the president, which is quite an assumption right now, he’s not strong enough to handle these extreme elements in his party. He may even, in fact, be one of the extreme elements of the party.

First elected to the House in 2006 and chairman of the committee that has played a significant role in crafting the annual budget since 2019, Yarmuth helped push Congress through two of the Biden administration’s landmark pieces of legislation, the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act. He chose not to run again in the midterm elections and will be replaced by fellow Democrat Morgan McGarvey.

Yarmuth first ran for office to oppose the policies of George W Bush, to win public election funding and health insurance for all. In the years since, the former newspaper publisher has played a role in crafting the Affordable Care Act and launched a caucus dedicated to promoting Kentucky’s signature bourbon spirit, earning the reputation to always keep a bottle or bottles in his office. I don’t think we can drink it all in the next two weeks, he replied when the Guardian inquired about the fate of his reserve, before adding: Well, give it a try.

When asked, 16 years later, in a pre-retirement interview held in the Budget Committee offices on Capitol Hill, how he thought he had achieved his original goals, Yarmuth replied with a smile: Not well enough.

Bush is gone from Washington, Kentucky bourbon is booming, and the AKA Obamacare Affordable Care Act has survived repeated Republican challenges all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. So what could he mean?

Election funding went totally in the wrong direction, Yarmuth lamented. Indeed, last November’s election was the most expensive yet, surpassing even the 2020 presidential election and tripling the 2018 midterm elections. It’s one aspect of the job the congressman has attempted. to change with a long-running proposal to change the constitution and overturn the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision, which opened the floodgates for special interests to spend on campaigns.

One of the things I won’t miss about Congress is this incredible focus on fundraising and the idea that you can’t win an election unless you raise tons of money, Yarmuth said.

He has also tried to reform the debt ceiling and end the kind of gridlock that looks set to play out in Congress next year by co-sponsoring legislation to transfer authority to raise the limit to the Secretary of the Treasury. But every time he brought the subject up to Democratic leaders, they told him the votes weren’t there for it, and Yarmuth said he thought it would be best if both sides agreed. to solve it. His reform proposal was going nowhere.

It’s just a terrible way to run government, he said of the cap. I don’t know why in the world we would want to put Republicans in the position of having that leverage to try to demand their pound of flesh, whatever it is.

Whatever his resolve, Yarmuth won’t be there to see it. The 75-year-old is looking forward to spending more time with his family in Louisville and responding less to congressional demands. In his closing speech on the floor of the House, he recounted an encounter with a former lawmaker, who told him: I don’t miss the circus. I miss clowns.

Now that I’m in my final days as a member and have reflected on my 16 years here, I’m going to change that line, Yarmuth said. I won’t miss anything circus related. And I will miss many clowns, but not all of them. I also understand now why so many people are afraid of clowns.

