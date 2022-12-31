From January, when entering the UK from China, a negative test for Corona 19 is required





The British government plans to follow other countries by requiring travelers from China to get tested for COVID-19 from early next year, amid fears that a wave of infections is brewing as travel restrictions are lifted in China.

The Ministry of Health said that from January 5, anyone traveling on a direct flight from China to the UK must test negative for COVID-19 at least two days before departure.

There are no direct flights from China to Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, but the Commerce Department said it was working with mandated countries to make sure the changes went into effect across the UK as soon as possible.

The UK’s Health Security Agency will also begin surveillance from 8 January, with samples of passengers arriving from China to the UK being tested for the virus on arrival.

Why is the UK government imposing Covid tests on travelers from China? ITV News political correspondent Harry Horton explains.

There are concerns that China’s daily cases and deaths are vastly underreporting as officials suspend case reporting mandates and change the classification of coronavirus deaths.

Health Minister Steve Barclay said the UK was taking a balanced, precautionary approach and described the measures as temporary while officials assessed the latest Covid-19 data. This will allow the world’s leading scientists at the UK’s Health Security Agency to gain quick insight into potentially new strains circulating in China, he said. However, the best defense against viruses is still a vaccine. NHS staff have done an amazing job delivering over 150 million jabs across the UK. It’s not too late. You can use your 1st, 2nd, 3rd or fall booster easily and quickly. You can book online in the NHS app or drop in at one of many walk-in centers across the country. England.

The move comes after Spain, the US, Italy, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia and Japan announced new screening measures following the end of Beijing’s zero Covid policy.

Ministers had previously said they were continuing to review the situation in the UK as Beijing announced plans to begin reissuing passports and visas for international travel.

Officially, the Chinese government is reporting around 5,000 cases of Covid-19 per day, but analysts say it could actually reach a million per day.

Some Conservative MPs called for a stronger government response, and Professor Andrew Pollard of the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunization said travel restrictions are unlikely to stop the variant from entering the UK.

Starting January 5, all passengers entering the US from China, Hong Kong and Macau will be required to take a Covid-19 test two days prior to travel and provide a negative test prior to boarding the flight. This test applies to anyone 2 years of age or older, including US citizens. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made the decision amid a recent spike in infections in China and a lack of adequate and transparent information from Beijing, including genomic sequencing of virus strains circulating in China.

On Friday, Chinese state media said it was “discriminatory” for some countries to impose COVID-19 testing on travelers coming from China.

