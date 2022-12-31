



Rishi Sunak has warned that Britain’s problems won’t “go away” in 2023 after a “difficult” 12 months.

The Prime Minister promised continued support for Ukraine in his New Year’s message, promising that “the best of Britain” would be on display in the coming months.

And he also predicted that the coronation of King Charles on May 6 would unite the nation.

However, he admitted that the past year had been “tough.”

“Just as we have recovered from an unprecedented global pandemic, Russia has launched a barbaric and illegal invasion across Ukraine,” Sunak said.

“This has had a huge economic impact around the world and the UK has not been affected.

“Now I know many of you have felt that impact at home, so this government has made the difficult but fair decision to bring borrowing and debt under control.

“And thanks to these decisions, we are able to help the most vulnerable people with rising energy costs.”

“Three months ago I stood on the steps of Downing Street and promised you that I would work relentlessly on what matters most to you,” said Prime Minister Liz Truss, who only came in 10th in October after the short-lived life of Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“Since then, this government has taken decisive action to support the NHS with record resources to address the backlog: more funding, more doctors and more nurses.

“We are also addressing illegal immigration and preventing criminals from abusing the asylum system.”

Image: Rishi Sunak only became prime minister in October.

“I wouldn’t think that in the new year all our problems would go away,” Sunak said.

In his New Year’s message, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer admitted that it had been a “very difficult year” and said Britain “needs change”.

Sir Keir, with a much higher share of the vote than the Conservatives, cited the passing of the Queen and the Lionesses’ Euro 22 success.

Image: Sir Keir Starmer’s party is ahead in the polls.

He said next year is a “new chapter” for a country facing a coronation.

And he said Labor would continue to insist on a “new Britain” that would fix struggling public services and create “economic growth for all”.

He promised to “restore faith” in politics as “a force for good”, saying “we need a whole new way of doing politics if Britain is to become a fairer, greener and more dynamic country”.

“The UK deserves it for everything we’ve been through together.”

Image: Sir Ed Davey said he was looking forward to the new year with hope.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey also said that while times are “tough”, the New Year is “an opportunity to turn the page and look ahead”.

“While the situation is difficult for millions of people, we enter the new year with hope and optimism because we feel that change is possible,” he added.

