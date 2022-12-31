Top 5 passive income stocks for 2023





Now I own several stocks that generate passive income. I’m still going to buy a few more. With that in mind, here are five dividend-paying stocks we’re considering for 2023.

FTSE 100 Import Stocks

One stock that emerges as my top income pick for next year is insurance and investment management powerhouse Legal & General. Part of the FTSE 100 Index, the stock currently offers a yield of over 7%.

LGEN has built an impressive dividend record over the past decade and currently has solid dividend coverage (dividend-to-earnings ratio). So, I think the income here is pretty stable.

On the downside, this stock can be volatile at times. To buy, you need to be prepared for stock price fluctuations.

Elsewhere in the FTSE 100, we’re looking at Tesco. The current yield is almost 5%.

What I like about Tesco is that it is a relatively defensive company. People aren’t going to stop buying food because of a recession (although they can trade to cheaper supermarkets).

This defense is reflected in the company’s share price, which tends to be less volatile than the broader market.

steady income

One stock that has a lot of appeal when looking outside of Footsie is Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG). A renewable energy investment company with a broad portfolio of wind and solar power plants across the UK and Europe. Its goal is to provide steady returns to shareholders through dividends.

TRIG is a stable dividend payer and is expected to pay 7p per share to investors in 2023. This corresponds to a yield of approximately 5.5% from the current share price.

It’s worth noting that TRIG sometimes needs to raise capital to fund its growth. This may temporarily lower the stock price. I am comfortable with this risk.

stable income

In the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) space, I am considering purchasing Primary Health Properties. Invest in medical assets such as GP surgeries.

One thing I like about this REIT is that much of its rental income is supported by the government. So you’re unlikely to be in a situation where you can’t earn rental income (a big plus in the current environment).

I also like the rate of return offered. Currently over 6%. The valuation here is above the market average, so the stock isn’t cheap. But I think it deserves a premium.

strong dividend growth

Finally, in the small cap space, we’re looking at Impax Asset Management. A niche investment firm specializing in sustainable strategies. Currently, the yield offered here is about 4%.

I was drawn to this stock for two main reasons. First, interest in sustainable investment is growing. So I think there is potential for strong total returns (capital gains + income) over the long term.

Second, the company is growing its dividend at an impressive rate. Recently, it raised its annual payment by 34%. So it could be a cash cow in the future.

The risk here is that if the stock market declines in 2023, earnings (and stock prices) could take a hit.

However, given the stock’s current valuation (PER below 20), we think the risk/reward proposition is attractive.

