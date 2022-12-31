2022 was a banner year for US EV battery factoriesExBulletin





The all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept muscle car is shown during its worldwide presentation during Dodge's Speed ​​Week at the M1 Concourse on August 17 in Michigan. As the popularity of electric vehicles explodes, battery production in the United States is growing rapidly.

These days, billion-dollar factories to make the massive batteries that power electric vehicles are announced so often that even if you follow the auto industry, it’s hard to keep track of them all.

Have you heard of the one from KORE Power in Arizona? Samsung and Stellantis in Indiana? The Chinese project in Michigan, the Norwegian project in Georgia, the Japanese project in South Carolina?

Or, if you’re no longer impressed with a billion dollars, how about the $5 billion electric vehicle and battery project in Georgia? No, not this one the other.

All of these plants, plus the even larger ones of Ford and General Motors, are part of a remarkable industrial shift.

Automakers are gearing up for electric vehicles, which currently account for about 6% of new vehicle sales in the United States, to capture a huge market share in just a few years. This means that companies will need a considerable number of batteries.

Think tank Atlas Public Policy recently listed all announced projects located in the United States, in research supported by a trade alliance of automakers, and provided updated numbers to NPR in December. In total, the group had more than $128 billion in announced investments in electric vehicle factories, battery factories and battery recycling.

In 2022 alone, companies announced more than $73 billion in planned projects, more than three times the previous record, set in 2021.

Beyond the Battery Belt, Production Expands to Many Regions in the United States

Political pressure is on companies involved in battery production to reduce their dependence on China and create jobs in the United States. China currently hosts up to 90% of the world’s production of some key battery components.

But there are also business reasons to move to the United States, as companies seek to rapidly increase production and avoid supply chain disruptions.

“It helps us with the logistics costs, it helps us with the material costs,” Scott Keogh, then president of Volkswagen of America, told NPR last January about moving production to the United States. “It will be a dramatic, dramatic, dramatic help to locate the supply chain, to have the car here and, frankly, to have just enough production slots.”

Last year, the company opened a new electrical assembly line at its Chattanooga plant (cost to convert: $800 million), with batteries sourced from a new SKI plant a few hours away in Georgia (price: $2.6 billion).

Scott Keogh, President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, and Scotty Reiss, Founder and CEO of Girl's Guide to Cars attend SXSW at ID. Buzz Stop on March 12 in Austin, Texas. The car is another entry into the growing field of electric vehicles.

Many new US projects are underway in the Southeast, earning the region the nickname “Battery Belt.” But Tom Taylor, an analyst at Atlas, says the trend is geographically broader than that.

“We’ve seen announcements … all over the country, and not just announcements, but really big announcements,” he says. “In some states [these are] some of the biggest, if not the biggest, economic development projects in the history of the state. »

In total, the companies say these factories will create more than 150,000 direct jobs, according to Taylor.

Now comes the hard part… opening the plants

It is much easier to announce a new battery factory than to open one. Tesla, which pioneered such factories, is currently facing headwinds at its new Gigafactory in Berlin.

And while GM successfully opened a new battery plant in Ohio, CEO Mary Barra had to defend slow production there during a recent call with investors.

“Let’s take a step back and recognize that the plant in Ohio is the size of 30 football fields and will employ over 1,000 people,” she said. “Ensuring that all of our staff were there and trained took a little longer than expected.”

Given the challenges of executing projects of this magnitude, it’s fair to view all reported numbers with a hint of skepticism.

And that’s of particular concern to some critics, because not all of those billions of dollars come from corporations, much of it is paid for by taxpayers.

Nearly $14 billion in state and local subsidies have gone to electric vehicle factories and battery factories this year, according to subsidy watchdog group Good Jobs First, which has criticized both the size of the subsidies and the lack of of transparency that surrounds them.

But boosters and critics agree on one thing: large amounts of money will likely be pouring into new US-based battery factories for some time to come.

Most of the announcements tallied by Atlas predate a national climate bill passed this summer, which included strong incentives for manufacturing electric vehicles in the United States.

Given that, “it’s reasonable to assume that number is going to continue to increase,” Taylor said.

