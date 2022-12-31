UK becomes newest country to require pre-departure COVID testing for Chinese travelers





Updated: 12/30/2022 22:39 EST By Molly Russell

UK Government Confirms “Preventive and Temporary Measures”

“From 5 January, passengers arriving from China to the UK must present a negative Covid-19 pre-departure test (PDT) taken two days prior to departure. There are no direct flights from China to Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, but we do We are working with mandated countries to ensure this is implemented across the UK as soon as possible.”

“Due to the lack of comprehensive health information shared by China, we have decided to introduce these measures specifically for arrivals from China. The situation is still being reviewed and the UK is working with China on the next steps. Information sharing and transparency. If it is raised, we will consider interim measures,” he said.

– Department of Health and Social Services, Department of Transport, UK Health and Safety Authority, The Rt Hon Steve Barclay MP

Following the US, Italy and several other countries, the UK is the latest country to impose new restrictions on passengers arriving from China. From 5 January, travelers will be required to present a negative COVID-19 result taken at least 2 days prior to departure as part of a “precautionary measure” due to a lack of health information in the country.

new wave of restrictions

While China is scheduled to abolish quarantine requirements for overseas travelers from January 8, seven countries have restricted entry from China due to a sharp increase in corona19 infections in China. The US on Wednesday announced that, mirroring similar regulations in Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia, starting January 5 all passengers from China must present a negative test upon arrival in the US.

Short video of the day

Photo: shutterstock

Late on Friday evening, the UK announced new measures after several days of uncertainty. The government initially announced it would not implement any restrictions, but Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed Thursday that the policy was being reviewed.

“The government is reviewing it and is reviewing it. We have clearly noticed what the US has done and I think India and Italy have reviewed it as well. We are always reviewing the health threat to the UK,” Wallace told Sky News. .

“I think once the Ministry of Transport gets medical advice and consults with the Ministry of Health, it will make some decisions based on what comes out of China, but that’s under review,” he said.

Where’s next?

As domestic travel restrictions eased, China further eased its zero-COVID stance on Monday, allowing international travelers to enter the country without quarantine starting January 8.

The policy change coincides with the Lunar New Year celebrations, when millions of citizens are expected to head abroad during the Lunar New Year holiday. Online travel agency site Trip.com recorded a sharp increase in traffic from Chinese travelers between Monday and Tuesday, with bookings from mainland China up 254%.

Photo: Heathrow Airport

The government remains critical of China’s lack of transparency in reporting COVID-19 figures, and some politicians, including Thailand’s former Deputy Prime Minister Chaturon Chaisang, have expressed concern about the potential emergence of a new strain of the virus. About 5,000 cases are currently being reported per day, but some reports estimate much higher, up to 1 million.

On Friday evening, France and Spain joined Italy to become the first European countries to require testing for travelers from China. Spain’s requirements are more relaxed than other countries, allowing unrestricted travel for vaccinated passengers. France and Spain have not yet clarified when testing requirements will begin.

The EU Health and Security Commission announced Thursday that it had convened to discuss the situation among member states, but no EU-level action was announced. Germany, France and Portugal refrained from making decisions. But Germany’s health minister has called for a coordinated system at airports across the federation to monitor strains of the virus.

What are your thoughts on the UK adding travel restrictions for people arriving from China? Let us know in the comments.

Source: BBC News(1) (2), Sky News, Bloomberg, Al Jazeera

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://simpleflying.com/uk-require-covid-tests-chinese-travelers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos