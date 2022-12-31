US power grid strained by winter storm but did not breakExBulletin





Transmission towers in Houston as the storm approaches bringing freezing temperatures. The storm tested grid reliability in Texas and across the country, but did not trigger a widespread power crisis.

On December 23 and Christmas Eve, as the wind roared and the temperature plummeted, America’s power grid, the intricate web of power plants and transmission lines that keeps the country’s lights on, began to crack.

Radiators were exploding in millions of homes and utilities could barely find enough power to run them all. Electricity suppliers have declared a state of emergency. Some have asked residents to turn down their thermostats, and a few have had to resort to power cuts.

It was alarming. For those who lost power, it was infuriating. But experts who pay close attention to the country’s electricity system say it was actually a success.

“If you were one of those households that had to deal with a long period without electricity, you certainly didn’t like it,” says Bernadette Johnson, general manager of energy and renewables at Enverus. “But overall the grid did pretty well.”

Morris Greenberg of S&P Global, who has tracked the power sector for 25 years, said he couldn’t give the network an A rating for its performance because some people had to deal with power outages.

“But under the circumstances, given the scope and size of the system and the drop in temperatures…B would be a reasonable grade,” he says.

Part of it was down to luck and the grid might not be so lucky next time around.

Systems strained by the storm

The US power grid has become increasingly unreliable in recent years. Equipment is aging, while deregulation (which relies on competition to balance the grid) and renewable energy sources (which cannot be turned on at will) both introduce more complexity into an already complicated system.

And severe winter storms put a strain on the system-wide grid far beyond the local impacts of a downed power line.

The cold is causing demand to explode: 40% of households (and two-thirds of households in the South) use electricity as their main source of heating.

On December 23, the Southwest Power Pool, which operates the grid for much of the central United States, issued an emergency alert. He had set a new record for power consumption and was using every source of electricity he had, there was nothing left available.

In Texas the same morning, grid operators were surprised by much higher electricity demand than they had anticipated, also setting a new record. They rushed to seek an emergency exemption from pollution standards, in case they needed to fire up heavily polluting factories to keep the grid in place.

Meanwhile, in Tennessee, another demand record was being set. Residents were told to wait to do laundry until the hottest part of the day. Then the utility instituted blackouts for the first time in its 90-year history.

And storms don’t just increase demand. They are also reducing supply, as cold weather can cause power plants to shut down.

This is what happened on Saturday on the East Coast. Natural gas power plants that shut down prompted the grid operator for much of the East Coast to declare a system-wide emergency and shut off power to some businesses to keep it going for households. And Duke Energy says the loss of some power plants has contributed to blackouts in the Carolinas.

Federal regulators are investigating how the power system was stressed by the storm, noting that this storm hit during an expected “mild” winter and revealed the need for better planning and preparation.

A nudge from these punishing winds

Yet there has been no repeat of the disaster that struck Texas in 2021, with prolonged emergency power outages causing deaths and widespread property damage. And many network operators who issued panic alerts eventually managed to avoid outages altogether.

That was partly because network operators got a few lucky ones.

The timing was right: the storm hit just before a holiday weekend, when demand tends to be weaker. And it hit in early winter, instead of February like the 2021 storm in Texas did, which meant natural gas inventories were relatively high.

“The storage infrastructure was working well and the gas was basically available where it was needed,” says Greenberg. If a gas plant could operate if it was not stopped by frozen equipment, it usually had the fuel it needed.

The weather itself also provided help.

“It was sunny and windy,” Johnson said. That meant plenty of wind and solar power to help meet growing demand. And the cold front was moving, which meant that by the time the coldest temperatures hit the southeast, the center of the country had extra energy to spare.

Between abundant wind and solar power, power sharing as the cold front moved, and plenty of natural gas to power operating power plants, most of the national grid managed to avoid a deep crisis.

That’s no reason to be complacent, Johnson says.

The fact that several regions have miscalculated the amount of energy needed should sound alarm bells. Especially as the country moves towards the electrification of cars, cookers and home heating, a key part of the plan to fight climate change, the demand for electricity will increase in ways that can be difficult to accurately predict for utilities.

And the things that worked well for the grid this time around are not guaranteed in the future.

“We will continue to see extreme weather events, and we’ll likely see periods of no wind or no sun, or high levels of precipitation,” Johnson said. “Those will be some of the truest tests.”

