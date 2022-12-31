Historic snowfall in Buffalo area causes flood threat as eastern US experiences major thaw





FOX Weather’s Robert Ray is in Buffalo, where some creeks and creeks are nearly flooded due to rapidly melting ice and snow.

BUFFALO, NY – A stunning reversal in the weather pattern from record cold to record warm in less than a week means areas that have seen their share of snow could experience flooding issues as the frozen precipitation melts and ends up in lakes and streams.

Some communities saw more than 4 feet of snow that paralyzed parts of western New York and was responsible for the deaths of more than three dozen residents.

Front-end loaders and other trucks continue to remove snow to unload them, but Mother Nature adds insult to injury by causing creeks and streams to rise due to the runoff that typically occurs in the spring.

Buffalo Blizzard Statistics

(FOX Weather)

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s, along with the sun’s rays, result in melt rates that the FOX Forecast Center estimates could be around half an inch per hour.

Due to the threat of ice jams and rising water levels, the National Weather Service issued a flood alert from Niagara Falls to Buffalo and warned piles of snow could block vital drainage structures .

‘VANDAL’ SCHOOL HONORED AS HEROES FOR SAVING SEVERAL FROM FREEZING AT BUFFALO BLIZZARD

“There are tree limbs, full trees and just the mess of ice and snow here from this historic Christmas weekend with these hurricane wind conditions and over 4 feet of snow,” said FOX Weather’s Robert Ray while reporting from Buffalo. “It will be a tough weekend heading into the New Year as high temperatures and rain are on the way, and as we said our potential for flash flooding.”

River gauges could reach moderate to occasional major flood status intermittently throughout the new year around the Buffalo metro.

Tracking hot temperatures

Western New York isn’t the only part of the country to see the snow cover evaporate before their eyes. Snow is a distant memory for the Ohio and Tennessee valleys, which were snow-capped just a week ago.

The NWS National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center tracks snow cover across the country and reports that 55.4% of the United States was covered in new powder on Christmas Eve, largely due to a cyclone. to the historic bomb that drove arctic air to reach the Gulf Coast.

Fast forward a week later, and snow cover was down to only about 34% of the lower 48s, a similar number to late November.

Snow cover in the United States has melted significantly in a week.

WATCH: AERIAL VIDEO SHOWS FROZEN EFFECTS OF BUFFALO BLIZZARD CUTTLEFISH

The prolonged warm spell could last much of the first weeks of the new year.

Forecast models show no significant winter storms or arctic outbursts in the near-term outlook for New York or many areas east of the Mississippi River.

Temperature forecasts released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center show odds that warm weather could last for most of the first month of 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxweather.com/weather-news/buffalo-flooding-threat-2023-starts-warm-weather The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos