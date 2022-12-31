What’s in the Historic Inflation Reduction Act





US President Joe Biden hands his pen to US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and US House Majority Whip James Clyburn ( D-SC) look on after Biden signed “The Reducing Inflation Act of 2022” during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, August 16, 2022.

Leah Millis | Reuters

The Biden administration signed a landmark climate and fiscal deal this year that will funnel billions of dollars into programs designed to accelerate the country’s clean energy transition and fight climate change.

As the United States grappled with weather-related disasters this year, from Hurricane Ian in Florida to the Mosquito Burning in California, the $369 billion Inflation Reduction Act of climate provisions, has been a monumental development to mitigate the effects of climate change across the country. .

The bill, which President Joe Biden signed into law in August, is the most aggressive climate investment ever undertaken by Congress and is expected to cut the country’s global-warming carbon emissions by about 40% this decade and make advance the country to net zero. economy by 2050.

The IRA provisions will have major implications for clean energy and manufacturing companies, climate startups and consumers in the years to come. As 2022 draws to a close, here’s a look back at the key pieces of legislation climate and clean energy advocates will be watching for in 2023.

Incentives for electric vehicles

Thedeal offers a federal tax credit worth up to $7,500 to households who purchase new electric vehicles, as well as a used EV credit worth up to $4,000 for vehicles at least two years old. Starting January 1, people earning $150,000 a year or less, or $300,000 for co-filers, are eligible for the new car credit, while people making $75,000 or less, or $150,000 for co-registrants, are eligible for used car credit.

Despite an increase in electric vehicle sales in recent years, the transport sector remains the country’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, with the lack of convenient charging stations being one of the barriers to expansion. . The Biden administration has set a goal of 50% electric vehicle sales by 2030.

The IRA limits electric vehicle tax credits to vehicles assembled in North America and aims to wean the United States off battery materials from China, which accounts for 70% of the world’s battery cell supply for vehicles. An additional $1 billion under the deal will provide funding for zero-emission school buses, heavy-duty trucks and transit buses.

US President Joe Biden gestures after driving a Hummer EV during a visit to General Motors’ ‘Factory ZERO’ electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan on November 17, 2021.

Jonathan Ernest | Reuters

Stephanie Searle, program director at the non-profit International Council for Clean Transportation, said the combination of IRA tax credits and state policies will boost electric vehicle sales. The agency predicts that around 50% or more of passenger cars, SUVs and pickup trucks sold in 2030 will be electric. For electric trucks and buses, the number will be 40% or more, the group said.

Over the coming year, Searle said the agency is monitoring plans by the Environmental Protection Agency to propose new greenhouse gas emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles from the year model 2027.

“With the IRA already promoting electric vehicles, the EPA can and should be bold in setting ambitious standards for cars and trucks,” Searle said. “This is one of the Biden administration’s last chances for strong climate action this term and they should make good use of it.”

Target methane gas emissions

Some pump jacks are working while others are idle in the Belridge oil field near McKittrick, California. Oil prices rose at the start of Asian trade on the prospect that a stalled Iran nuclear deal and Moscow’s new mobilization campaign would curb global supplies.

mario tama | Getty Images

The package imposes a tax on energy producers who exceed a certain level of methane emissions. Polluters pay a penalty of $900 per metric ton of methane emissions emitted in 2024 that exceed federal limits, rising to $1,500 per metric ton in 2026.

This is the first time the federal government has imposed a charge on the emission of any greenhouse gas. Global methane emissions are the second largest contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide and come mainly from oil and gas extraction, landfills, sewage and livestock.

Methane is a key component of natural gas and is 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide, but it doesn’t last as long in the atmosphere. Scientists have argued that limiting methane is necessary to avoid the worst consequences of climate change.

The Harris Cattle Ranch feedlot, located along Interstate 5, is California’s largest beef producer and can produce 150 million pounds of beef annually, as seen May 31, 2021, near of Harris Ranch, California.

George Rose | Getty Images

Robert Kleinberg, a research fellow at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, said the methane emitted each year by the oil and gas industry would be worth around $2 billion if it were used to generate electricity instead. or heat homes.

“Reducing methane emissions is the fastest way to moderate climate change. Congress recognized that by passing the IRA,” Kleinberg said. “The methane levy is a draconian tax on methane emitted by the oil and gas industry in 2024 and beyond.”

In addition to the IRA’s methane provision, Biden’s Home Office this year proposed rules to limit methane leaks from drilling, which it says will generate $39.8 million a year. year in royalties for the United States and prevent the waste of billions of cubic feet of gas. venting, flaring and leaks.

Boost clean energy manufacturing

The bill provides $60 billion for clean energy manufacturing, including $30 billion for production tax credits to accelerate domestic manufacturing of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and processing of critical minerals, and a $10 billion investment tax credit for manufacturing facilities that build clean electric vehicles. energy technology.

There is also $27 billion earmarked for a green bank called the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, which will provide funds to deploy clean energy across the country, but particularly in overburdened communities. And the bill provides for a hydrogen production tax credit, which gives hydrogen producers a credit based on the climate attributes of their production methods.

Solar panels are installed at the University of California, Merced Solar Farm in Merced, California on August 17, 2022.

Nathan Frandin | Reuters

Emily Kent, U.S. director of carbon-free fuels at the Clean Air Task Force, a global climate nonprofit, said the bill’s support for low-emission hydrogen is particularly noteworthy because it could affect sectors like heavy transport and heavy industry, which are difficult to decarbonise.

“US climate policy has taken a big step forward on carbon-free fuels in the United States and around the world this year,” Kent said. “We look forward to seeing the impacts of these policies materialize as the Hydrogen Tax Credit, along with the Hydrogen Centers program, accelerates progress towards creating a global market for zero fuels. carbon.”

The IRA’s provisions on clean energy manufacturing will also have major implications for startups in the climate space and the major venture capital firms that back them. Carmichael Roberts, head of investments at Breakthrough Energy Ventures, said climate initiatives under the IRA will give private investors more confidence in the climate space and could even lead to the creation of up to 1,000 companies. .

“Everybody wants to be part of it,” Roberts told CNBC after the bill passed in August. Even before the measure was passed, “there was already a big groundswell around the climate,” he said.

Investing in communities burdened by pollution

The legislation invests more than $60 billion to address the unequal effects of pollution and climate change on low-income communities and communities of color. The funding includes grants for zero-emission technology and vehicles, and will help clean up Superfund sites, improve air quality monitoring capacity, and provide money for community initiatives through environmental and climate justice block grants.

Smoke hangs over the Oakland-San Francisco Bay Bridge in San Francisco, California, U.S., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Strong, dry winds are sweeping through northern California for a third day, increasing the risk of wildfires in a region that has been beaten by heat waves, freak thunderstorms and dangerously poor air quality from the fires.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Research published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology Letters found that communities of color are consistently exposed to higher levels of air pollution than white communities due to redlining, a federal practice of discrimination in accommodation. Black Americans are also 75% more likely than white Americans to live near hazardous waste facilities and are three times more likely to die from exposure to pollutants, according to the Clean Air Task Force.

Biden signed an executive order after taking office aimed at prioritizing environmental justice and helping to mitigate pollution in marginalized communities. The administration established the Justice40 initiative to provide 40% of the benefits of federal investments in climate change and clean energy to underprivileged communities.

More recently, the EPA launched an office in September focused on supporting and distributing ERI grants to these communities.

Reduction of agricultural emissions

The deal includes $20 billion for programs to reduce emissions from the agriculture sector, which accounts for more than 10% of U.S. emissions, according to EPA estimates.

The President has pledged to halve emissions from the farming industry by 2030. The IRA funds grants for agricultural conservation practices that directly improve soil carbon, as well as projects that help protect forests prone to wildfires.

Farmer Roger Hadley harvests corn from his fields in his John Deere combine in this aerial photograph taken over Woodburn, Indiana.

Bing Guan | Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/30/2022-climate-recap-whats-in-the-historic-inflation-reduction-act.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos