US bans China-based app TikTok on all federal government devices | ICT Tac





TikTok has been banned on all federal government devices in the United States, with few exceptions, after Joe Biden signed a $1.7 billion ($1.4 billion) spending bill on Thursday containing a provision which bans the China-based app due to growing security concerns.

The ban which was approved by Congress in a vote last week is a major step targeting the world’s fastest growing social media platform as opponents fear user data stored in China are accessible to the government.

Various government agencies will develop rules for implementing the ban over the next two months. This means federal government employees are required to remove TikTok from their government-issued devices unless they are using the app for national security or law enforcement activities.

This follows a wave of legislative actions against the platform in the United States, after more than a dozen governors issued similar orders banning state employees from using TikTok on devices owned by the state. Earlier this week, Congress passed legislation banning TikTok from devices issued to members of the House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, there has been push to ban TikTok outright in the United States, with legislation introduced by Senator Marco Rubio earlier this month to permanently ban Beijing-controlled TikTok. This bill echoes decisions of the previous administration, after Donald Trump issued an executive order in August 2020 banning US companies from doing business with TikToks’ parent company, ByteDance.

The order was later revoked by Biden in June 2021 on the condition that the Committee on Foreign Investments (CFIUS) conduct a security review of the platform and suggest a way forward.

In a statement, TikTok spokeswoman Brooke Oberwetter said the CFIUS deal, which is still under review, would significantly address all of the security concerns that have been raised at the federal and state levels. .

We were disappointed that Congress moved to ban TikTok on government devices, a political move that will do nothing to advance national security interests rather than encourage the administration to conclude its national security review. , she said.

Although ByteDance is based in China, the company has long claimed that all US user data is stored in data centers in Virginia and backed up in Singapore.

But political pressure began to build again after BuzzFeed reported in June that China-based ByteDance employees repeatedly accessed U.S. TikTok user data between September 2021 and January 2022.

Lawmakers have expressed concern that the Chinese Communist Party could manipulate young users with pro-China content on its algorithmic homepage and access sensitive user data.

TikTok, their parent company ByteDance and other China-based tech companies are required by Chinese law to share information with the Communist Party, Senator Mark Warner said in July calling for further investigation into the platform. .

Allowing access to US data, down to biometrics like facial and voice prints, poses a great risk not only to individual privacy but also to national security, he added.

The legislative pressure on TikTok comes as the app has exploded in popularity in recent years, amassing a user base of over one billion after reporting a 45% increase in monthly active users between July 2020 and July 2022. In 2022, it became the most downloaded. app in the world, quietly surpassing longtime Instagram and Twitter ancestors.

With the meteoric rise, great concerns have arisen regarding the impact of the apps on its relatively young users. Nearly half of people aged 18 to 30 in the United States use the platform, according to a recent report from the Pew Research Center, and 67% of users aged 13 to 18 use the app daily.

