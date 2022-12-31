Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro leaves for the United States ahead of Lula’s inauguration





So Paulo, Brazil CNN —

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left Brazil for the United States on Friday, according to CNN Brasil, two days before the inauguration of his successor, President-elect Luiz Incio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro took off from Braslias Air Base in a Brazilian Air Force plane. He was accompanied by advisers and first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, CNN Brasil reported.

I’m on a flight, I’ll be back soon, Bolsonaro told CNN Brasil.

His decision to leave comes as the Brazilian government on Friday issued an order authorizing five officials to accompany future ex-president Bolsonaro to Miami, Florida, between January 1 and January 30, 2023.

While it’s unclear when Bolsonaro plans to return, his trip to the United States could break with the Brazilian convention that outgoing leaders are present at the inauguration ceremony of their successors. Lula da Silva is to be inaugurated on Sunday.

Earlier Friday, Bolsonaro said goodbye to his supporters during a live stream shared online.

Brazil won’t finish on January 1, you can be sure of that, the incumbent president said in reference to Lula da Silvas’ inauguration date.

Today we have a mass of people who know more about politics, he continued. They understand that they are in danger. Good will win. We have leaders all over Brazil. New politicians or re-elected politicians, they will make the difference.

He also condemned an attempted bombing at an airport in Brasilia.

The suspect, who was arrested last weekend, said in a written statement to police that he intended to create chaos in order to prevent former Lula da Silva from returning to duty in January.

There is no justification, here in Braslia, for this terrorist act, here in the Braslia airport area. Nothing justifies it. Bolsonaro said on Friday.

The Bolsonaros administration has said it is cooperating with the transition of power, but the far-right leader refrained from explicitly conceding electoral defeat on October 30. In protest, thousands of his supporters have gathered in military barracks across the country, calling on the military to intervene as they claim, without any evidence, the election was stolen.

Yet on Friday, Bolsonaro revoked an order that barred Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro and other officials from that country from entering Brazil.

The request to lift the ban came from Lula da Silvas’ team, according to the president-elect’s press secretary. Maduro was invited to the inauguration.

The ordinance, which began in August 2019, was signed into law by Bolsonaro himself. A new order was published on Friday in the official gazette of the federal government.

In November, Maduro announced on social media that he and Lula had agreed to resume a cooperation program between the two countries, after the Bolsonaros government took a hostile stance towards Brazil’s Latin American neighbor.

