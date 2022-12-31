British drivers warned of hefty fines for driving petrol or diesel cars in France.





As traffic disruptions in the UK affect airports and railways, many motorists may be considering taking a New Year’s break in the coming weeks. Some Brits may take the opportunity to cross the English Channel on holiday to France, but drivers can face hefty driving fines, so be warned.

In January 2017, the French government introduced “clean air” stickers as a legal requirement in many major cities.

“Crit’Air” vignettes are used to identify emission levels from petrol or diesel vehicles and in some cases restrict access to improve air quality.

It usually costs around €5 (£4.43), but can save drivers up to €135 (£119.70) in fines.

Cars registered before January 1997 and motorcycles and scooters registered before June 2000 are not eligible and cannot be driven at all where restrictions apply.

READ MORE: Changes to driving laws coming into effect in 2023, including ULEZ expansion

Cars with Crit’Air 4 and 5 stickers are no longer allowed on the roads, so everyone driving in Toulouse is also affected.

A handful of cities will also end their “education phase.” This means that drivers in Strasbourg with Crit’Air 5 stickers will no longer be lenient and will be fined.

Crit’Air 4 stickers are banned in Reims, and drivers with stickers 4 or 5 in Rouen will be fined from January 1st.

A major legal update will be introduced in the Greater Paris region from July 1st, Crit’Air 3 stickers will be banned in the A86 region.

Read more: Incoming car tax changes are ‘a sign of things that could happen’

Paris has one of the strictest clean air zones in France, and officials are pushing the Crit’Air initiative to reduce harmful emissions.

There are two different types of low-emission zones in France, both of which require a sticker to be placed on the right side of the windshield.

Permanent low-emission zones are known as ZCRs and, according to the RAC, restrict access to certain vehicles based on stickers.

Temporary Emergency Low Emission Areas (ZPAs) exist across the country and are typically used when certain weather conditions or air pollution peak.

There are ZPAs in about 30 cities in France, including Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Rennes and Toulouse.

The government’s fuel rebate, which is applied at gas stations to lower the cost of refueling cars, ends on December 31st.

This means that from January drivers will have to pay an extra €5 (£4.43) compared to the price in December and an extra €17.50 (£15.52) compared to the price in early November.

However, the government is offering subsidies worth 100 euros (£88.66) to drivers with low incomes who need a car for work.

Likewise, a subsidy worth 100 euros (£88.66) will be offered to drivers who sign up for car-sharing or car-joint websites from January 1, reports The Local.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/cars/1715460/driving-laws-petrol-diesel-clean-air-fines-france-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos