Rosendale, Zinke split on US House speaker’s vote





HELENA In November, voters in Montana elected two Republicans to represent the state in the United States House. But even before the new Congress convenes, it appears Rep. Matt Rosendale and Rep-elect Ryan Zinke may be split on one of the first decisions they must make to select a new Speaker of the House.

Rosendale, a current Montanas at-large and future Eastern District representative, was one of five congressional Republicans who publicly threatened to vote against the current House GOP leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California. He reiterated his criticisms of McCarthy in national interviews and opinion pieces.

However, Zinke, who once represented Montana as a whole and will return to the House as Congressman for the Western District, said MTN Republicans should unite behind McCarthy in the final vote on Jan. 3.

Republicans won 222 House seats in the November election, compared with 213 for Democrats. McCarthy must win a majority of the 218 members of the House if everyone votes to become president. If no one gets a majority, the vote could go to a runoff for the first time since 1923.

In November, as House Republicans held an internal vote to nominate McCarthy as their presidential nominee, Rosendale voiced strong opposition in a series of tweets.

Every member of Congress has and deserves equal participation in the legislative process, he said. This will only happen if the House reverts to the rules that governed this legislative body before Nancy Pelosi took control. Kevin McCarthy is not ready to make these changes. He wants to maintain the status quo, which consolidates power in his hands and a small group of individuals he personally selects. We need a leader who can stand up to a Democratic-controlled Senate and President Biden, and sadly, it’s not Kevin McCarthy. The people of Montana deserve better from Congress.

Some of the rule changes Rosendale and the other holdouts are asking for include making it easier for individual members of the House to propose amendments and allowing fewer members to vote on removing the speaker.

— Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) November 16, 2022

National media reports that McCarthy is in talks with the members, trying to forge a compromise. On Friday morning, a spokesman for Rosendales’ office told MTN that the congressman had not changed his stance on McCarthy.

Zinke returns to Congress after being elected statewide in 2014 and 2016, then becoming U.S. Secretary of the Interior under President Donald Trump. In a statement Zinkes’ office shared with MTN, he said GOP members should vote for McCarthy.

The Biden administration is a disaster, the Senate has a spending problem, and the last line of liberty is the House, he said. McCarthy won a super majority of Republican members and is backed by President Trump and Jim Jordan. On January 3, at the time of the vote, the opponents are either with us or against a Republican majority.

As holdouts continue their opposition, other Republican members have indicated they will only vote for McCarthy, even if the vote is held in multiple ballots.

McCarthy is a longtime member of the House GOP leadership. He was the second-highest ranking member of the party during Zinke’s time in Congress, and its highest ranking during Rosendale’s tenure.

