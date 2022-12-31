A mock attack on US Navy ships is underway in a ‘dangerous interception’ of a Chinese fighter





The Chinese Navy simulated an attack on a US Navy task force in the South China Sea on December 21, the same day a Chinese J-11 fighter jet intercepted an RC-135 surveillance plane from the ‘US Air Force, in what the Pentagon called a dangerous maneuver. While a video of the intercept was released yesterday, which you can read more about here, further details are now available pointing to a large-scale Chinese exercise in the South China Sea, involving the aircraft carrier Shandong. , along with other undisclosed bombers. and fighter planes.

As part of the drill, a Shandong-led strike group simulated attacks on a US Navy formation, an official from an unnamed Asian country told the Financial Times. It was then that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) J-11BSH Flanker armed fighter aircraft intercepted the RC-135. This incident occurred in international airspace.

It is now clear that there was significant air and naval activity in the South China Sea at the time, which also included supply sorties over the Bashi Channel, the highly strategic strait that stretches from the southern tip of Taiwan to the northern tip of Luzon Island in the Philippines.

Heavy Chinese military activity in the South China Sea is not unusual, although it is worth noting that in this case the exercise scenario was apparently aimed specifically at US Navy ships.

Meanwhile, US maritime surveillance and patrol aircraft are also regular visitors to the South China Sea, and the Bashi Channel in particular.

Indeed, it is highly conceivable that the RC-135 that was intercepted was monitoring the same Chinese military exercise as it unfolded in the air and in the waters of the South China Sea. In the past, the SCS Probing Initiative, hosted by Peking University in Beijing, claimed that the US military conducts three to five sorties in the South China Sea every day.

On December 21, according to the SCS Probing Initiative, the U.S. military sent three P-8A maritime patrol aircraft, an RC-135V surveillance aircraft, and an E-3G airborne early warning and control aircraft from the air base. from Clark and Kadena Air Base to operate over the South China Sea and south of the Taiwan Strait. The RC-135V in question could very well have been the one intercepted by the J-11.

Meanwhile, the PLAN’s most recently inducted aircraft carrier, Shandong, has also conducted previous exercises in the region, as have US Navy carrier strike groups.

In fact, the intensity of US carrier operations in the South China Sea has accelerated in recent years. In July 2020, for example, two Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan participated in the first twin-carrier exercise held there in six years.

Notably, beginning 21 December, the PLAN also had another carrier task force conducting large-scale exercises, this time with Liaoning operating in the Philippine Sea. The PLAN’s ability to simultaneously conduct large-scale transport operations in two different locations is important, as out-of-area carriers and operations become more central to its concept of operations.

Overall, the events of December 21 reflect patterns of activity that are increasingly common for China and the United States in the region.

Beijing claims most of the South China Sea as its sovereign territory, making it the region’s most contested body of water. Such claims are bolstered by China’s construction of controversial artificial islands in the region. These outposts have become increasingly militarized, part of China’s strategy to enforce its expansive territorial claims despite significant international opposition. The same strategy also involves paramilitary ships which are used to prevent other nations from accessing fishing grounds and energy resources.

An artificial island built by China on Cuarteron Reef in the Spratly Islands, South China Sea, pictured on Oct. 25, 2022. Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Additionally, the Bashi Channel serves as an important passage from the South China Sea to the wider Pacific to the east, especially for Chinese submarines. These include the ballistic missile submarines at the sprawling Yulin naval base on Hainan Island at the northern end of the South China Sea, which are an increasingly important part of the forces. Beijing’s strategic nuclear weapons.

For the US military, meanwhile, there is a clear need to monitor Chinese activities in the region, including exercises, but also to gather any type of intelligence that could shed light on the capabilities of PLAN aircraft and ships, as well as tactics, techniques, and procedures. Of course, a close interception by a J-11 on a US strategic reconnaissance tool can also reveal critical intelligence details.

Although the precise location of the RC-135 interception and the simulated attacks on the United States Navy by the Shandong Strike Group is unclear, the Taiwan issue also plays into the geopolitical context of these incidents and other similar.

Chinese leaders have taken an increasingly aggressive stance toward Taiwan in recent years, while US officials are now more openly voicing concerns that Beijing may seek to take control of the island sooner rather than later. The ability of PLANS to thwart any US Navy operations that may be undertaken in support of Taiwan is clearly fundamental to success.

As for the RC-135’s encounter with the J-11, a US military spokesman confirmed to Reuters that the Chinese aircraft did in fact approach within 10 feet of the aircraft’s wing. surveillance, but 20 feet from his nose. It was the position of the Chinese plane on the nose of the RC-135 that would have prompted the American plane to perform evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision.

The video that was shown does not appear to show the J-11 in extremely close proximity to the RC-135, or undertaking overtly dangerous maneuvers, something former RC-135 pilot and The War Zone contributor Robert S Hopkins III, observed:

Yet the Chinese Flanker is shown approaching the RC-135 in a way that may have prevented the pilot flying the fighter from maintaining visual separation and we don’t know what happened to that. another that was not shown in the video. But according to the DoD account, evasive maneuvers have occurred, which we don’t see.

Either way, the Pentagon clearly sees the J-11’s action as part of a larger pattern of unsafe behavior by Chinese military aircraft, particularly over the hotly contested South China Sea.

Repeated incidents have been variously described as risky or unprofessional, although it is also clear that they encompass a range of different actions by Chinese aircraft, some of which are clearly more dangerous than others.

In July, General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said China had become more aggressive in its interceptions of US and allied military aircraft. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also raised concerns about the matter during a recent meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin departs Siem Reap International Airport in Cambodia on November 23, 2022, after meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe. Photo by WG DUNLOP/AFP via Getty Images

Some actions by Chinese aircraft in recent months have been more overtly threatening. A case in point is the incident in May this year, when an Australian P-8A was damaged by countermeasures launched by a Chinese J-16 Flanker fighter jet over the South China Sea, according to the Australian Department of Defence.

In one incident which you can read more about here, the J-16 is believed to have crossed and past the Australian patrol aircraft before dropping chaff, which is normally used to blind and confuse radar, but which would cause serious damage if ingested into an engine.

In response to the P-8 incident, the Chinese Ministry of Defense said that the countermeasures taken by the Chinese military are professional, safe, reasonable and legitimate.

Beijing views the military activities of the United States and its allies as a threat to peace in the region, sharply reprimanding US Navy warships conducting so-called Freedom of Navigation Patrols, or FONOPs. Meanwhile, its claims to most of the South China Sea and Taiwan remain firm.

The U.S. Navy’s only forward deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan, transits international waters in the South China Sea in September 2021. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Askia Collins

So far, the US Indo-Pacific Command has not provided further details on the Dec. 21 incident, or the scope of the Chinese exercise, but the issue of the RC-135 interception has been raised. raised with the Chinese government. The Ministry of Defense in Beijing and the Chinese Embassy in the United States have yet to comment.

With no clear signs that the overall geopolitical situation in the region is about to change anytime soon, it seems more likely than not that we will see more incidents involving PLAN and the US military and its allies in this strategic area.

Large-scale exercises such as those undertaken by China in the South China Sea on December 21, and the RC-135 interception that took place simultaneously, also highlight the dangers of inadvertent conflict, even what because of a misunderstanding that is always present in these kind of high-stakes encounters.

