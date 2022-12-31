Heavy rain, ice and snow forecast as UK prepares for new year | england weather





As people prepare to welcome in the new year, many parts of the UK are facing icy and snowy conditions coupled with heavy rain.

The shaky forecast comes after flooding caused widespread travel disruptions across Scotland as the effects of the US bomb cyclone continued on Friday.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for New Year’s Eve for northern and central Scotland, southern Wales and south-west England, with snow expected over much of Scotland on New Year’s Eve.

For most, New Year’s Eve will be the wetter of the two days, bringing rain and wind across most of the country on many fronts. Unstable weather will be with us into the evening, said Met Offices Deputy Director Meteorologist Helen Caughey.

Montrose and Fort William in northern Scotland have been under ice warnings expected to last until late Saturday morning, while most of the Highlands and coastal areas, including Aberdeen, are expected to face ice for an additional 24 hours.

The more westerly parts of the region are also likely to see snow on Saturday, as are inland areas in the lowlands south of Glasgow and Edinburgh. Forecasters said more snow was likely in the hinterland between Glasgow, Inverness and Aberdeen.

By 9pm on Saturday, heavy rain is forecast for the south of England, from Laugharne, the most populated area in south Wales, to Brighton in the east, Gloucester in the north and Plymouth in the west.

People will wish the worst weather to keep London and Edinburgh away. Both cities are expecting big crowds for the New Year’s Eve fireworks display, the first in three years.

Caughey said: Much of Scotland will see very dry days with odd showers before more persistent rain and snow. This will be followed by a more mixed New Year’s Day, with unstable conditions in most of Scotland as spells of rain that will turn to snow at higher elevations continue to push northward.

The southern region will be mild, but the northern region will still be cold.

Dry days are expected elsewhere, but showers are expected mainly in the western region before the situation settles in more broadly by Monday.

The Met Office urged people to monitor their website or app for additional weather warnings over the weekend.

As the high pressure continues, calm weather is expected in the southern region next week, but more unstable conditions are expected in the northern region.

