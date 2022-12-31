US Court of Appeals Upholds Florida’s Transgender Restroom Policy | LGBTQ News





LGBTQ groups say transgender people face growing threats of violence and discrimination in the United States.

A United States federal appeals court has approved a Florida high school policy barring transgender high school students from using the restroom of their chosen identity.

On Friday, the 11th United States Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a seven-to-four decision that the policy instituted by a school board in St Johns County, Florida, did not violate the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. constitution or federal civil rights law.

It’s an outlier decision that contradicts rulings by every other circuit examining the issue across the country, said Tara Borelli, a lawyer for LGBTQ civil rights organization Lambda Legal, involved in the affair. We will review and evaluate this dangerous decision over the weekend.

The decision is a victory for conservatives who have sought to impose strict conceptions of gender on institutions across the country. In May, Oklahoma became the latest state to sign a so-called restroom bill, requiring public school students to use restrooms, locker rooms and showers that match the gender listed on their birth certificate.

LGBTQ groups have hit back, accusing lawmakers of stoking fear and resentment against transgender people. Lambda Legal is also challenging the Oklahoma law in federal court.

St Johns County policy also required transgender students to use washrooms that matched the biological sex they were assigned at birth rather than their chosen identity.

The policy was challenged in 2017 by Drew Adams, a transgender man who was not allowed to use the men’s restroom when he was a student at Allen D Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

US President Joe Bidens’ administration had urged the circuit court to strike down the rule, but the court voted to uphold it. Six of the majority’s seven justices were appointed by former President Donald Trump, a Republican, who rolled back protections for transgender people while in office.

States and local jurisdictions across the United States have continued to pursue policies that critics say discriminate against transgender people, including legislation that would ban transgender youth from participating in sports teams and in competitions that correspond to their gender identity.

Earlier this month, a lawsuit was also filed against the US state of Georgia, alleging that the state’s health insurance policy unlawfully discriminates in refusing to pay for gender-affirming health care. .

The exclusion communicates to transgender people and the public that their state government deems them unworthy of equal treatment, the lawsuit argues.

LGBTQ people in the United States have raised concerns that fiery rhetoric directed against them by conservative figures has contributed to an inflammable environment and an epidemic of hate.

Right-wing groups, sometimes including members of armed militias, have protested drag shows across the United States. In Boston, a children’s hospital that offers gender-affirming medical treatments has faced numerous bomb threats. And a gunman attacked an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado last month, killing five people and injuring at least 17 others.

In December, Biden signed legislation protecting same-sex marriage rights as the country’s Supreme Court, which has a significant conservative majority, could strike down protections previously given to LGBTQ people.

This law and the love it stands for strikes a blow to hate in all its forms, and that’s why this law matters to every American, no matter who you are or who you love, Biden said during the signing ceremony.

