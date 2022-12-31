



The UK government is poised to miss its target of closing a deal covering 80% of the rest of world trade by the end of 2022.

The promise set out in the Conservative Manifesto ahead of the 2019 general election reflected Britain’s post-Brexit ambition to be free to sign trade agreements around the world.

But according to government officials, Britain has so far only dealt with more than 60% of world trade.

For the past 40 years, as a member of the EU, the UK has had no bilateral trade transactions as trade has been conducted through Brussels.

Since leaving the EU, London has extended 71 transactions through block members. It has signed just four new trade agreements with Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Singapore.

Former environment minister George Eustis said the deal with Canberra last month gave up too much for too little, reflecting criticism that it was particularly favorable to Australian agriculture. According to the government’s own estimates, the deal will boost UK GDP by just 0.08% through 2035.

Meanwhile, attempts to strike ambitious new trade deals with the US and India have stalled.

Negotiations with Washington began in May 2020 but have stalled over a number of issues, including the UK-EU dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol governing post-Brexit trade agreements in the region. The US fears Britain’s attempt to review the protocol could undermine the Good Friday peace deal, and some Democrats have threatened to block the trade deal with London unless the standoff with Brussels is resolved.

Discussions with the Indian government officially began in January, but the government did not conclude the negotiations until October, as originally intended. Home Secretary Suela Braberman has expressed doubts that Britain could concede too much to Indian migrants.

The UK is also involved in negotiations to upgrade existing trade agreements with Canada, Mexico, Switzerland, South Korea and Israel, and is working to sign agreements with six Gulf Cooperation Council countries and sign a comprehensive and progressive agreement. Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP).

Nick Thomas-Simmons, Labor’s shadow trade minister, said 2022 was a year of failures in trade, breaking government promises.

A promise to fulfill the US trade deal was broken. Diwali’s trade deal promise with India was broken. He said a promise to protect 80 per cent of Britain’s trade by the end of 2022 under a free trade deal was broken. The Conservatives’ record on trade gave no or bad deals.

Asked by Thomas-Symonds earlier this month if the UK could hit its 80 per cent target, Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said:

Privately, ministers concede that the 80% target will not be met until US President Joe Biden takes a more active interest in reaching a trade deal with the UK.

The International Trade Department on Friday said the government would only sign new agreements that are fair, reciprocal and in the UK’s best interest.

We have already signed trade agreements with 71 countries and the EU, equivalent to 814 billion bilateral trade, and are currently seeking new deals with total 9 trillion GDP free trade blocs in India, the Gulf, Canada, Mexico, Israel and India. The Pacific will spur growth, create jobs and raise wages for British workers, a DIT spokesperson said.

