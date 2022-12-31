Covid: Travelers from China need negative test to enter UK with U-turn





Travelers from China will need a negative Covid test to enter the UK at major government U-turns.

The move comes after criticism from Conservative MPs who called for a stronger government response after China’s lifting of restrictions sparked a new wave of infections.

UK ministers said they were considering whether to require travelers from China to undergo a Covid-19 test for a 24-hour period after saying there were no plans to introduce mandatory testing on Thursday.

The rule change, confirmed by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHSC) on Friday, would see anyone traveling on a direct flight from China to the UK from January 5 present proof of a negative test before flying.

The UK Health and Safety Authority (UKHSA) will also begin testing samples of passengers arriving from China on 8 January.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the government was taking a balanced, precautionary approach and said the measures were temporary while officials evaluated the latest Covid data.

This will allow UKHSA’s world-leading scientists to gain quick insight into potential new strains circulating in China, he said.

The move follows similar measures in several countries, including the United States, India, Italy, South Korea and Taiwan, requiring Chinese visitors to be tested for the virus.

Spain and France also announced pre-departure voice test requirements for passengers traveling from China on Friday.

This measure is the first testing requirement to be reintroduced after the government removes all countries deemed high-risk from the red list in October 2021.

According to The Times and The Daily Telegraph, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has stepped in on his own to tighten restrictions on travelers from China.

Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defense Select Committee, told LBC that the government should have already convened an emergency Cobra meeting to review the matter.

(Reuters)

“We have to take our own precautions, not knowing which strains of COVID-19 have been developed in China, which has been locked down for three years,” he said.

All dithering leaves us hostage to luck. The later the action is taken, the less impact it has. All flights arriving from China should be inspected for passengers regardless of nationality.

Tory MP David Davis suggested that mandatory testing on people coming from China would be a very reasonable requirement.

If someone comes from China and finds the next malicious variant, we want to have a process. The former cabinet minister told LBC.

It is understood that the government introduced the screening to match that of the United States, in part because of concerns about the lack of reliable Covid data in China.

Several countries, including India, the United States and Taiwan, have introduced travel restrictions for passengers coming from China.

(AP)

The move is expected to be precautionary and temporary, with hopes that China will improve its COVID-19 surveillance.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday that it was understandable for countries to act to protect their citizens at a time when China does not provide comprehensive information on the number of cases.

We continue to be concerned about the evolving situation and continue to encourage China to track the Covid-19 virus and vaccinate those most at risk. “We continue to provide support for clinical care and protect the health care system,” he said.

But Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), warned on Friday that travel restrictions would not prevent the introduction of new strains of the virus into the UK.

He said on the BBC Radio 4 Today program: We have seen this through travel bans in several countries during the pandemic.

Importantly, there is surveillance that allows us to catch it as it spreads within our population in the UK or Europe and predict what might happen to the health care system, especially to the more vulnerable people in the population.

