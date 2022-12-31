New Covid-19 controls on arrivals from UK, France, Spain and China rush





Britain, Spain and France have joined other countries in imposing new controls on Chinese travelers as Covid-19 cases surged after Beijing lifted pandemic restrictions.

Countries including the US, Japan, India and Italy have already announced mandatory Covid-testing for Chinese visitors amid growing concerns about the new strain, but EU officials have resisted Italy’s demands for block-wide restrictions.

British government scientific advisers had previously downplayed the need for new testing measures, given the lack of evidence for a new variant coming from China.

However, following China’s abrupt abandonment of its harsh zero-Covid policy, millions of people are becoming infected every day in China.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday evening approved measures requiring visitors from mainland China to test negative for COVID-19 before traveling from 5 January, as Conservative MPs urged the government to act.

And from 8 January, UK Health Security will conduct Covid tests on a sample of passengers arriving in the UK from mainland China at the point of arrival.

Health Minister Steve Barclay said Britain was right to take a balanced and precautionary approach by announcing these interim measures while it evaluated the data.

France, which had earlier said there was no need to change its policy urgently as the number of people entering Europe from China was limited, also changed its stance on Friday evening. It now requires a negative Covid-19 test before travel and people flying direct from China must wear masks, the government has announced.

On the morning of this day, the Spanish government announced that it would require a certificate of vaccination or a negative test for Corona 19 from people entering from China. Proof in the form of digital certificates will be required from January 3, authorities said Friday evening. From Saturday, December 31st at 6pm until January 3rd, Spain will require all travelers from China to undergo a corona test upon arrival.

The one-sided response brought back the chaotic days of March 2020. At the time, the global spread of the virus was evident and governments around the world moved at a completely different pace to impose border controls and national lockdowns.

Italy, Spain and the UK were among the hardest hit European countries in the early months of the pandemic.

Explaining Spain’s decision, Health Minister Carolina Darias said: She also hinted that the risk is likely to increase from January 8, when China fully reopens its airports for international travel.

On Thursday, the EU’s Health Security Council, made up of officials from member states, agreed it was important to coordinate national responses to serious cross-border threats to health, but did not support Italy’s request for the bloc to test everything. The plane arrives from China.

In a letter to the bloc’s health ministers seen by the Financial Times, European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said there was broad consensus that EU countries must act in a coordinated manner if action is to be effective.

But she has called for science-based responses, such as wastewater monitoring at airports, and said ministers should expand genetic sequencing programs to detect new strains.

She said that if a new variant of the Sars-Cov-2 virus emerges in China or the EU, it needs to be detected early so we can respond quickly.

Kyriakides warned that reliable epidemiological or testing data for China are very lacking and that China’s general vaccination coverage is low.

The director also pointed out that although Spain’s Darias said that Madrid would accept vaccination certificates for all products recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO), Chinese-made vaccines are not valid as EU-level vaccination certificates.

suggestion

WHO has approved widely used Chinese-made vaccines, including vaccines from Sinovac and Sinopharm.

The United Nations Health Agency once again urged Chinese health officials on Friday to regularly share specific, real-time information about the country’s Covid situation.

The committee previously said bf. 7 Omicron variants prevalent in China already exist in Europe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/f1b85b92-bfae-451a-a045-7a61fee1f63e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos