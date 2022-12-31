ICE immigrant arrests and deportations inside the United States increased in fiscal year 2022





Arrests and deportations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) increased in fiscal year 2022 after dropping to record lows in 2021, according to a government report released Friday.

In fiscal year 2022, a 12-month period between October 2021 and September 30, 2022, ICE deportation officers completed 142,750 immigrant arrests and 72,177 deportations, increases of 93% and 22%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

While the number of deportations in fiscal year 2022 is the second-lowest tally recorded by ICE, it represents a notable increase from 2021, when the agency’s arrests and deportations plunged in due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on operations and new policies from the Biden administration that have narrowed. the population of deportable immigrant officers instructed to prioritize deportation.

Those rules, which prioritized the arrest of immigrants convicted of serious crimes, those deemed a threat to national security and migrants who had recently entered the United States illegally, were struck down by a federal court in June. due to a lawsuit filed by Republican-run states. The Supreme Court is expected to decide in 2023 whether the Biden administration can reinstate the policies.

Founded in 2003, ICE’s Immigration Division is responsible for monitoring, apprehending, detaining and deporting immigrants deportable under U.S. law, including those convicted of certain crimes and migrants transferred by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers along the US-Mexico border. .

The increase in ICE arrests and deportations in 2022 was primarily the result of the unprecedented levels of unauthorized crossings recorded along the U.S.-Mexico border over the past year, according to statistics released Friday.

In fiscal year 2022, U.S. officials along the southern border reported a record 2.3 million migrant interceptions. More than a million of those detentions led to the deportation of migrants to Mexico or their home countries under a pandemic-related measure known as Title 42, federal data shows.

More than 96,000, or 67%, of arrests made by ICE in fiscal year 2022 were of immigrants without criminal convictions or charges, up from 39% in 2021, a change the agency attributed to the large number of migrants and asylum seekers it has received from border authorities. Nearly 44,000, or 61%, of migrants deported in fiscal year 2022 were initially processed by U.S. border officials, according to Friday’s report.

Over the past year, 1,000 of ICE’s 6,000 deportation officers have been assigned to process and transport migrants arriving along the US-Mexico border. The agency also conducted 117,213 migrant deportations processed under Title 42 border restrictions. Since these deportations were conducted under a public health law, they were not counted in the official tally of ICE evictions.

The average number of immigrants held in ICE’s network of county jails and for-profit prisons rose slightly to 26,000, also due to migrant transfers from the US-Mexico border. Additionally, the number of ICE immigrant cases awaiting a decision on their deportation cases outside of detention centers increased to more than 4.7 million cases, a 29% increase. compared to 2021.

However, due to insufficient resource and staffing levels, ICE was closely monitoring only 321,000 immigrants in deportation proceedings at the end of fiscal year 2022 through its alternatives to detention program, which uses facial recognition technology, phone calls and GPS systems to track immigrants.

In a call with reporters on Friday, a senior ICE official who only agreed to answer questions anonymously said the agency would continue to help the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) respond to the “irregular mass migration that is occurring on the southwestern border” in the coming year.

While the Biden administration’s priorities for ICE enforcement have been stalled in court, agency officials said they are still prioritizing the arrest and deportation of certain categories of deportable immigrants.

“All law enforcement agencies have always allocated their resources to different priorities and different functions. We will continue to focus on threats to national security and public safety, and we will continue to focus our efforts on those who compromise the integrity of the immigration process,” the senior ICE official said.

Arrests and deportations of immigrants with criminal records remained at similar levels to 2021. ICE arrested 46,396 immigrants with criminal convictions or charges in fiscal year 2022, compared to 45,432 in 2021. It also deported 44,096 convicted or criminally charged immigrants, up from 44,933 in 2021.

Among those deported in fiscal year 2022, ICE said, were 2,667 suspected or known gang members, 56 suspected or known terrorists and 7 human rights abusers, whom the agency characterized as high priority referrals.

President Biden’s administration moved to reshape ICE practices shortly after taking office in January 2021, scrapping Trump-era rules that expanded the population subject to deportation and expanded immigration detention. The administration also attempted to issue a 100-day moratorium on most evictions, but that effort was blocked in federal court.

While its rules to generally exempt unauthorized immigrants who have lived in the United States for years from arrest if they have clean records are currently held up in court, the Biden administration has issued other policies to limit the scope of ICE enforcement operations.

The administration ordered the agency to end mass arrests at construction sites and long-term detention of families with minor children, and to refrain from arresting pregnant women, victims of serious crimes and Veterans.

Republican lawmakers have strongly criticized the changes to ICE, as well as the low number of domestic deportations, accusing the Biden administration of failing to fully enforce US immigration laws amid record levels of migrant arrests along the US-Mexico border.

But the Biden administration has argued that its policies are designed to make the most of ICE’s limited resources by prioritizing the arrest of those deemed the greatest threats to national security, security public and security of the country’s borders.

Beyond ICE’s immigration arm, the agency also oversees Homeland Security Investigations, a law enforcement office that focuses on combating transnational crime like migrant and drug smuggling, trafficking of human beings and the exploitation of children.

In its Friday report, ICE said the work of its Homeland Security Investigations branch in fiscal year 2022 led to nearly 37,000 criminal arrests, more than 13,000 convictions, $5 billion in foreign currency and assets seized and 9,382 weapons confiscated.

Camilo Montoya-Galvez is the immigration reporter at CBS News.

