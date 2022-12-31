US judge orders Norwegian Cruise Line to pay $110 million for use of Cuba port





MIAMI, Dec 30 (Reuters) – Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH.N) must pay $110 million in damages for using a port the Cuban government confiscated in 1960, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday. a milestone for Cuban-Americans seeking compensation for Cold War-era asset seizures.

U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom’s ruling in Miami follows her March ruling that use of the Havana cruise port terminal constituted trafficking in forfeited property belonging to the plaintiff, Havana Docks Corp., registered in Delaware.

“Judgment is entered in favor of plaintiff Havana Docks Corporation and against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Ltd,” the decision reads.

“The plaintiff is awarded $109,848,747.87 in damages,” it says, adding that Norwegian should also pay an additional $3 million in costs and expenses.

Norwegian Cruise Line did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel harshly criticized the Helms-Burton Act, describing it as an extraterritorial violation of international law.

Havana Docks had also sued cruise lines Carnival (CCL.N), Royal Caribbean (RCL.N) and MSC under the Helms-Burton Act, which allows US nationals to sue over the use of seized property in Cuba after 1959.

The decision could fuel more lawsuits by Cuban exiles pursuing claims, which are estimated to be as high as $2 billion, for seizures of assets under the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

It can also serve as a reminder to multinational companies of the complications that can arise when doing business in Cuba.

In 2016, US cruise ships began visiting Cuba for the first time in decades following a detente brokered by former President Barack Obama that eased some provisions of a US embargo in place since then. the Cold War.

But the Trump administration in 2019 ordered a halt to all such cruises amid efforts to pressure Cuba for its support of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, an ideological adversary of Washington.

The Trump administration also allowed U.S. citizens to sue third parties for using property seized by Cuban authorities, a provision of the Helms-Burton Act that had been lifted by every previous president since the law was passed in 1996.

Havana Docks claims Cuba, which is under a decades-old U.S. trade embargo, has never compensated it for taking over the property.

He sued the four cruise lines in 2019 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. In March, Bloom ruled that the companies were liable for damages under the Helms-Burton Act, also known as the Libertad Act.

According to the US-Cuba Trade and Economic Council, a nonprofit organization that provides information on relations between the two countries, the 5,913 certified claims for property seized in Cuba represent nearly $2 billion in liability.

Forty-four lawsuits have been filed under Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, the organization says.

“For current plaintiffs of Cuban descent, (the decision) will give them a moment of satisfaction,” said John Kavulich, president of the group. “It will give them a moment to say, ‘You can run but you can’t hide,'” Kavulich said.

