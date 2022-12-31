Simon Cowell in talks with NBC for new US version of The X Factor – Deadline





The X Factor could return to US television, as creator and judge Simon Cowell appears to be in talks to relaunch the singing competition series on NBC.

Cowell said the network “offered to us to do the show” during an interview with The Sun, adding, “Which means we’ll do the show here.”

Sources tell Deadline the deal isn’t done yet. That would likely fall under Cowell’s expanded deal with NBCUniversal, which he signed last year.

It’s unclear how The X-Factor would fit alongside NBC’s existing singing competition flagship The Voice, which currently airs two episodes per season, as well as Cowell’s hit variety America’s Got Talent. a summer staple, which also spawned a winter All-Stars. spin off.

When Fox aired American Idol and The X-Factor, they each aired one episode per season — The X-Factor in the fall and American Idol in the spring. It’s possible that NBC will do something similar with The Voice and The X-Factor in order to extend the life of the former.

Cowell created The X Factor in the UK in 2004, and the competition series ran for 15 seasons. It concluded its run in December 2018 and there have since been two spin-off series, The X Factor: Celebrity and The X Factor: The Band. Throughout its run, the UK version of The X Factor has launched the careers of several artists, including One Direction, Little Mix and Leona Lewis.

In September 2011, the American version of The X Factor debuted on Fox, which was also the original home of American Idol. Cowell kicked off the series as a judge alongside Paula Abdul, Cheryl Cole and LA Reid. Nicole Scherzinger, Demi Lovato, Britney Spears, Kelly Rowland and Paulina Rubio also served as judges on the show.

Cowell returned to the UK version in 2014, and Fox later canceled the US installment after three seasons. Although his time on television was short-lived, Cowell was able to discover the pop group Fifth Harmony during season 2 of the series.

