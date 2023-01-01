‘Extreme honor’: British rabbi chief knighted in Charles III’s first list of honours





British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis is knighted by King Charles III in recognition of his interfaith initiatives, work with the Jewish community, educational programs and other activities.

Mirvis has been made a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire, one of Britain’s highest honors, according to an announcement by the British Cabinet on Friday.

In a statement to the British press, Mirvis said: “It is a great honor and deeply humbling to receive this award. In particular, it is a new feeling to receive this award from His Majesty the King in my first year as king.

Mirvis was honored for its Jewish-Muslim Community Engagement Project. a program bringing together Anglican and Jewish clergy; It works for greater inclusion in Orthodox Jewish life and opens up opportunities for women in leadership in the Jewish community. Advocate for Uyghur Muslims; LGBTQ education initiative among other programs.

Mirvis was honored as part of the King’s annual New Year’s List of Honors. The 2023 honor list was the first honor list approved by Charles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September.

South African-born Mirvis, 66, has been Chief Rabbi since 2013. He made an unprecedented intervention in British partisan politics in 2019, when the opposition Labor Party, then led by Jeremy Corbyn, was poisoned with “anti-Jewish racism” and “sanctions from the top”, urging that British voters should not support Labor in next month’s elections. indicates that

It’s not my job to tell anyone how to vote. Mirvis writes at the end of his article: I simply ask the question: What do these election results say about our country’s moral compass? On December 12th, I ask everyone to vote with conscience. Without a doubt, the soul of our nation is at stake.

Britain’s former Chief Rabbi, Jonathan Sacks, was knighted in 2005. After Sacks died of cancer in 2020, Charles mourned him as a leader whose wisdom, scholarship and humanity were unmatched.

Marie van der Gil, chairwoman of the British Jewish Council of Representatives, her predecessor Jonathan Acush, six Holocaust survivors and TV presenter Rachel Reilly were also on the list. Riley received the award for her work in raising Holocaust awareness and opposing antisemitism.

TV presenter Rachel Riley poses for photographers after unveiling the new Clockwork Lion statue in Trafalgar Square, London, on January 28, 2016. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)

Mirvis helped maintain close links between Britain’s Jewish community and the monarchy.

Mirvis plans to stay overnight at Charles’ Clarence House mansion in May 2023 so that the rabbi can attend the monarch’s official coronation without breaking the Sabbath. According to The British Jewish Chronicle, Mirvis will spend Friday evening celebrating the Sabbath with the local Jewish community before spending the night at Clarence House, less than a mile from Westminster Abbey, where the coronation will take place.

The 120-year-old tradition established by former Rabbi Hermann Adler, who also attended the coronation of King Edward VII in 1902, was held on Saturdays and also on the Sabbath.

After Elizabeth’s death, Buckingham Palace moved up the start of the multi-religious ceremony commemorating her death, allowing Mirvis to return home in time for the Sabbath.

Earlier this month, Charles surprised Holocaust survivors at a Hanukkah reception in north London and joined a group that included Anne Frank’s stepsister for a glass of hora.

On Monday, Charles broadcast his first Christmas message as monarch in a speech paying tribute to his late mother Elizabeth and recalling a visit to Bethlehem on the West Bank.

