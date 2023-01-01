Top 10 Places in the US to Buy a Lakeside Home in 2023





Buying a lakeside home can be a great investment, whether as a first home, vacation home or potential rental property.

Evolve, a vacation rental company, released its ranking of the best places to buy a lakeside home in 2023. The company used the following metrics:

Vacation Rental Performance Metrics for Lakeside Towns Across Zillow’s Median Home Value in 2022Estimated Annual Expenses to Run a Vacation Rental

Louis Olds, director of real estate at Evolve, told CNBC Make It that in addition to using the criteria above to find the best places, the company also looked at the atmosphere of the places to ensure that guests can relax, have fun and maybe even have an amazing view.

#1 Best Place to Buy a Lakeside Home in 2023: Saranac Lake, New York

Median rental income: $25,294

Median listing price: $250,190

Example of cap rate: 7.1%

Nestled in the Adirondack Mountains, Lake Saranac is best known for its fall foliage and ski resorts.

According to Evolve, Saranac Lake’s 7.1% capitalization rate, the ratio of net property income to market value, proves the area’s profit potential.

Saranac Lake is also known for its preservation of ancient architecture. According to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, it has more than 170 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.

The 10 Best Places to Buy a Lakefront Home in 2023Saranac Lake, NYBranson, MOBrainerd Lakes, MNTraverse City, MISmith Mountain Lake, VAGranbury, TXPocono Lake, PANorris Lake, TNLake of the Ozarks, MOGilford, NH

Branson, Missouri came second on the list. The median rental income zone is $19,440, the median listing price is $232,208, and the example cap rate is 5.9%.

The city of Missouri is also close to other tourist destinations in the region, including Table Rock Lake.

It’s a man-made lake with over 800 miles of shoreline and is known for its world-class fishing, according to the Branson Tourism Board.

Brainerd Lakes, Minnesota, came third on the list. According to Evolve, the houses that can bring in the biggest profits in the area are the cabins by the lake.

It has a median rental income of $27,043, with a median listing price of $346,333 and an example cap rate of 5.5%.

According to Evolve, the area has some of the most scenic lakes, pristine public beaches, top-notch golf courses, and excellent ice fishing.

