Orphan Afghan child still in custody of US Marine accused of abducting her





The Afghan woman ran down the street to her friends’ apartment as soon as she heard the news: the White House had spoken publicly about her family’s case.

Her child, who she said was abducted by a US Marine more than a year ago, would surely be returned, she thought. She was so excited that it wasn’t until the cabin arrived that she realized she wasn’t wearing shoes.

We thought we’d be back in a week, the woman told The Associated Press.

Yet two months after an AP report into the high-stakes legal fight for the child sparked alarm at the highest levels of government, from the White House to the Taliban, the baby remains with Major Joshua U.S. Marine Corps Mast and his family. The Masts claim in court documents that they legally adopted the child and that the Afghan couples’ accusations are outrageous and undeserved.

READ MORE: A US Marine used his political connections to adopt an Afghan baby, his family says. Now they’re suing to get her back

We are all concerned for the well-being of this child who is at the heart of this case, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said after the AP detailed the child’s fate. in October.

Last month, the US Department of Justice filed a motion to intervene in legal wrangling over the child’s fate, arguing that Mast’s adoption should never have been granted. The government said Masts’ attempts to take the child directly conflicted with a US foreign policy decision to reunite the orphan with her Afghan family. They requested that the case be transferred from rural court in Virginia to federal court, but Presiding Circuit Court Judge Richard E. Moore refused.

In addition, federal authorities say that several investigations are underway.

We all want a resolution for this child no matter what, so that his childhood doesn’t continue to be in limbo, said Samantha Freed, a court-appointed lawyer charged with looking out for the best interests of the child. We have to get that now. There is no redoing.

The legal fight has lasted more than a year, and Freed fears it could take months or even years more. The child is now 3 years old. The Afghan family spoke to the AP on the condition that they remain anonymous out of fear for their safety and concern for their relatives still in Afghanistan.

Mast became enchanted with the child while on a temporary assignment in Afghanistan in late 2019. Just months old, the child had survived a special ops raid that killed his parents and five siblings, records show. judicial.

As she recovered from her injuries in a US military hospital, the Afghan government and the International Committee of the Red Cross identified her relatives and, through meetings with the State Department, arranged for their reunification. The child’s cousin and his wife, childless newlyweds, wept when they first saw her, they said: Welcoming and raising her was the greatest honor of their lives.

Nonetheless, Mast, despite orders from military officials to cease intervening, was determined to bring her home to the United States. He used his status in the military, appealed to political connections within the Trump administration and convinced the small-town Virginia court to skip some of the usual safeguards that govern international adoptions.

Finally, when the US military withdrew from Afghanistan last summer, he helped the family get to the United States. After they arrived, they say, he took their baby to them at Fort Pickett Army National Guard Base in Virginia. They have not seen her since and are suing to get her back.

The Afghan woman gave birth to a daughter just weeks after the daughter she was raising was taken from them. Every time they buy an outfit or gift for their daughter, they buy a second matching one for the child they pray will come back to them soon.

The Masts did not respond to repeated interview requests. Coming out of a recent court hearing, Joshua Mast told AP they were advised not to speak publicly.

In court documents, Mast says he acted admirably in bringing the child to the United States and caring for her with his wife. They say they gave her a loving home and did nothing but make sure she got the medical care she needed, at great personal cost and sacrifice. Mast celebrated the adoption of the child, whose Afghan family is Muslim, as an act of Christian faith.

The toddlers’ future must now be decided in a secret court case sealed in rural Virginia at the same courthouse that awarded Mast custody. The federal government described this custody order as illegal, inappropriate and deeply flawed and incorrect because it was based on the promise that Afghanistan would relinquish its jurisdiction over the child, which never happened.

The day Mast and his wife Stéphanie Mast obtained a final adoption, the child was 7,000 miles away with the Afghan couple who knew nothing about it.

In court, Mast, still an active duty Marine, questioned whether the Afghan couple was related to her. They maintain that the little girl is a war orphan and a victim of terrorism, rescued in tragic circumstances from the battlefield. They say she is a stateless minor because she was picked up from a compound that Mast says was used by non-Afghan foreign fighters.

WATCH: Hundreds of thousands of stateless people live in a legal vacuum in the United States

The case has been consumed by a procedural issue: Does the Afghan family who raised the child for a year and a half have a right under Virginia law to similarly challenge the adoption?

Judge Moore ruled in November that the Afghan family had legal status; the call of the masts is under review.

The child’s Afghan parents, currently in Texas, believe the US government should do more to help them, as numerous federal agencies have been involved in the ordeal.

The government is not doing its job as it should, the Afghan woman said. And in this process, we suffer.

A State Department official said one of the agency’s social workers was with Mast when he took the baby to Fort Pickett, but was unaware of the involvement US Embassy’s prior reunion of the child with his next of kin in Afghanistan. The official described how the United States had worked hard in Afghanistan to reunite the child with his loved ones.

We recognize the human dimension of this situation, the official said.

The Department of Defense said in a statement that the decision to reunite the child with his family was consistent with the U.S. government’s foreign obligations, as well as principles of international law that mandate family reunification for children displaced during war. The Ministry of Defense said it knew Mast had taken custody of the child but declined to comment further.

The Afghan couple sought help from the tangle of agencies at Fort Pickett: the military, the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the police. Some didn’t believe them, some said they couldn’t do anything, some tried to intervene in vain.

The couple eventually joined Martha Jenkins, a volunteer lawyer at the base.

When I first heard their story I thought there must be something lost in translation, how could that be true? Jenkins said. She contacted the authorities.

Nearly two months after she lost the child, Virginia State Police dispatch records obtained by the AP show an attorney was called to report what happened.

The family is on Fort Pickett, they are requesting an investigation into the validity of the adoption and whether it was done under false pretences, the dispatcher wrote. The filing notes that the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI were involved.

Jenkins, who was temporarily in Virginia, called every Virginia adoption attorney she could find until she reached Elizabeth Vaughan.

It was very surprising to me that no one helped them, said Vaughan, who offered to represent the Afghan couple for free. I don’t think they had a lot of paperwork that Americans like to see when someone proves they have custody. But there are laws on people, trusted adults, who arrive with a child. So much more investigation should have been done.

A Marine Corps spokesperson wrote in a statement that it is cooperating fully with federal law enforcement investigations, including at least one involving the alleged unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material. In emails that Mast asked for help getting the child from Afghanistan, now presented as court exhibits, he referenced reading classified documents about the raid that killed the family the girl.

Investigators and prosecutors declined to comment, citing ongoing investigations.

On the other side of the globe, the Taliban issued a statement saying that they will seriously pursue this file with the American authorities so that the said child can be returned to his relatives.

Now, every night before bed, the Afghan couple scroll through an album of 117 photos from the year and a half they spent raising a sassy child with big bright eyes, who loved to dress in bright colors and golden bangles. There is a photo of the child dressed in a black and green tunic and tiny gold sandals, nestled in the young Afghan man’s lap, smiling mischievously at the camera. In one video, she runs alongside the man, bouncing off the sidewalk to follow his stride.

They will soon be moving into a new two-bedroom apartment. There, they say, the little girls’ room will be ready for her as soon as she gets home.

AP researcher Rhonda Shafner contributed to this report

