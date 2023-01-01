UK welcomes 2023 as countries around the world celebrate





2023: Cities around the world celebrate the New Year.

New Year celebrations are in full swing as the UK and countries around the world welcome the year 2023.

In the UK, thousands attended the Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh and people gathered on London’s South Bank to watch a huge fireworks display over the River Thames.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan earlier teased viewers by telling Sky News that there were at least three surprises in the iconic fireworks display.

He also said the fireworks reflected the past year, accepting both happiness and loss.

For many, this is the first New Year’s Eve in three years when parties and festivities are completely free from Covid restrictions.

The UAE attempted to break two Guinness World Records by presenting 452 pyro drones and 15,000 nano lights, colors and shapes to fireworks in Abu Dhabi during the celebrations.

Meanwhile, in Tokyo, Japan, crowds announcing the first strike of the new year set off balloons.

Thousands have gathered in cities across China despite surge in Covid infections.

1672536628 New Year's show in London pays homage to the Queen and nods to Ukraine.

New Year’s Eve fireworks in London paid tribute to the late Queen before honoring the king, with a voice recording of her and words from Dame Judi Dench, along with Charles’ message about the need to preserve our planet’s future.

Complete with music featuring Neil Diamonds Sweet Caroline, Ukrainian Eurovision winner Kalush Orchestra, and hits from Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Cher, Dave, Rihanna and Calvin Harris, the show concluded with the traditional Auld Lang Syne.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was a pleasure for Londoners and visitors to once again join the banks of the Thames to welcome in the New Year.

(Dad)

Natalie Crockett1 Jan 2023 01:30

1672534800100,000 people gather along the River Thames in London for a sold-out show of love and unity

Party-goers ignored wet weather to welcome 2023.

Crowds of more than 100,000 people gathered along the Thames Embankment in central London to see 12,000 fireworks streak across the sky, tolling the bells at Big Ben.

The sold-out show is designed to send a message of love and unity. Highlighting the history-making Euros win at Wembley and celebrating the 50th anniversary of Londons Pride with a message from Peter Tatchell of the Gay Liberation Front: A message of support for Ukraine

People gathered on the embankment opposite the London Eye (Victoria Jones/PA)

(PA wire)

(Getty Images)

Natalie Crockett1 Jan 2023 01:00

1672531764UK welcomes the new year with symbolic fireworks in honor of late queen

(Dad)

(Dad)

Maryam Zakir-Hussain1 Jan 2023 00:09

1672531106 New Year’s countdown begins in London

For the time remaining until 2022, people gather on the embankment opposite the London Eye in central London.

(Dad)

Maryam Zakir-HussainDec 31, 2022 23:58

1672529427Fireworks light up the sky to welcome the new year in Uganda

Fireworks light up the sky as people react during New Year countdown post-celebration at the Miracle Center Cathedral in Kampala, Uganda.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Maryam Zakir-HussainDec 31, 2022 23:30

1672528827Paris and Berlin welcome 2023

As the new year kicks in in cities across Europe, spectacular sights unfold in Paris and Berlin.

(AP)

(Reuters)

(Reuters)

Maryam Zakir-HussainDec 31, 2022 23:20

1672528527Germany welcomes the new year with a spectacular display over the Berlin skyline.

The New Year kicked off in Germany with a dazzling display of fireworks over the Berlin skyline.

Maryam Zakir-HussainDec 31, 2022 23:15

1672527527Crowds gather in Times Square for the first NYE event since the pandemic.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, New Year’s Eve events without restrictions brought people to Times Square to celebrate the New Year.

(Reuters)

(Reuters)

Maryam Zakir-HussainDec 31, 2022 22:58

1672524990New Year’s Eve parties going on around the world after Covid disruption

Party-goers in major urban centers around the world are welcoming 2023 with countdowns and fireworks.

For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be held in many cities around the world celebrating New Year’s Eve without restrictions.

People watch fireworks being launched from the Old Mutual Tower building to celebrate the New Year in Nairobi.

(AFP via Getty Images)

New Year’s Eve fireworks in Maasdam, Netherlands

(EPA)

People gather on the Champs Elysées awaiting New Year’s Eve fireworks in Paris

(AFP via Getty Images)

Maryam Zakir-HussainDec 31, 2022 22:16

1672522397 Fireworks explode to welcome the arrival of 2023 in Iraq

Mosul and Baghdad saw spectacular fireworks to welcome the arrival of 2023.

(Reuters)

(Reuters)

(Reuters)

Maryam Zakir-HussainDec 31, 2022 21:33

