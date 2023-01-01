Readers sent us photos from the pandemic in 2020. Here’s what their life looks like now.





2020 Perfecting Sourdough Bagels

2022 birthday party cupcakes

“Now I don’t cook because I’m bored, I intentionally make time for it.” Jessica Shoemaker, Menlo Park, CA.

2020 Talking out the window

2022 Let’s celebrate the midnight sun

“My uncle Edmund, who died of complications from Covid-19 during the pandemic. My children could never hug him again. Sarah E. Obed, Fairbanks, Alaska

2020 A predominantly canine social circle

2022 A New Best Friend

“I feel a little suffocated by the fear of running out of moments.” Elena Meredith, Austin, TX

2020 home pandemic sweatshirt

2022 A happier sewing project

“As strange as it may seem, my marriage is partly attributable to the pandemic.” Aimee (Bush) Benitez, Wallingford, Conn.

2020 We started the farm

2022 Continue adding animals

“Starting with chickens, we added a livestock guard dog, ducks, cats, lambs and even a turkey.” Donna Rasin-Waters, New Paltz, NY

2020 My students parade

2022 Multicultural Dancers

“The pandemic has been a time of racial reckoning. Besides educating myself, the least I can do is serve local communities and learn from their traditions. Crystal Gerise Herndon, Lincoln, Neb.

2020 Shoes suitable for work

2022 Back to the office, still in clogs

“I’d rather die than run for the 7 train in a heeled boot.” Amanda Glickman, Queens

2020 Parents in Covid Unit

2022 Able to visit

“Once again, family members are allowed to be with loved ones while in hospital.” Susan B. Smith, Downers Grove, Ill.

2020 Having fun alone

2022 Three families together

Marcy Buccellato, Great Barrington, Mass.

2020 Camping to avoid hotels

2022 Sweating our prayers

“I’m much more grateful and thankful for all the love, family and friendship in my life.” Giulia Pliny, Brooklyn

2020 Deliver in a mask

2022 A “two groovy” anniversary

“Being alone with a newborn in 2020 led to horrible postpartum depression for me and some of my friends. I’m so grateful to have those social interactions back. Alicia Schlossberg, Hershey, Pa.

2020 A Christmas tree made of toilet paper

2022 It has become a tradition

“It will be the third year!” Sue Lennox, Scottsdale, Ariz.

2020 The Only Wedding Photo

2022 Sindhi Salt Ceremony Postponed

“The white dress, the flowers, none of it really mattered. The biggest loss of the wedding was not being with our families. Florence Kim and Kunal Vaswani, Seattle

Focus Thanksgiving 2020

2022 Always Focus on the good news

“We were expecting a baby girl in May!” Lindsay Pepper, Boone, North Carolina

2020 First home haircut

2022 A Fulbright in Italy

“I kept my hair short. Every time I start growing it I feel bad and cut it again. Ironically, my short hair is my trophy for everything I’ve been through for the past 2.5 years. Antonella DeCicci, Brooklyn

2020 Tear-Soaked Fabrics as Art

2022 After a swim in the Pacific

“My husband and I lost seven members of our family, including my father and our beloved cat. We cried, we fought, we even broke up for a few months due to stress, but we were still there, stronger individually and as a couple than ever.” Amy Prosser, Richmond, CA.

2020 My form of meditation

2022 Now, a source of income

“All those hours of training paid off!” Sherry Steiner, Housatonic, Mass.

2020 Practice wearing a mask

2022 Sick, but not Covid

“We have evolved in some ways and yet still on the brink of limbo.” Claudia Lutz, Champagne, Ill.

2020 Grandmothers 93rd via FaceTime

2022 First race since Covid

“I was running for my grandmother.” Jennifer Li, Brooklyn

2020 A good analogy

2022 Let’s celebrate

“After our children and our friends the children were vaccinated, which took a long time for the under 5s, we got together again and made this cake to celebrate.” Brooke Sadler, St. Louis

2020 Seattle Drive-Through Tests

2022 Public transport in Berlin

“We calibrate risk differently now; there is more importance given to her now or never. Annie McGhee, Berlin

2020 Hike with a friend

2022 Always see the sun

“During the pandemic, a group of friends became the walking ladies. We continued to walk two to three times a week visiting parks all around the Twin Cities. Kate Clover, St. Paul, Minn.

Virtual School 2020 Halloween

2022 Pumpkin Patch

“There’s a sense of urgency I feel to enjoy every moment and create memories.” Ariel Gibbons, Chicago

2020 An altered pictorial practice

2022 Revealing the Light

“With more circumscribed choices, I feel more focused.” Mimi Sheiner, El Cerrito, CA.

2020 First comeback

2022 Waiting with pepper

“I had a pandemic puppy, which changed everything.” Hana Slevin, New York

2020 Visit from our grandchildren

Look 2022 Granny, no mask!

“I will never take hugs for granted again.” Patricia Jablonski, High Springs, Florida.

2020 Make more puzzles

2022 Return to the Theater

Diane Korach, Brooklyn

Graduation 2020

2022 Celebrating 21, pre-pandemic style

Amy Hurst, Columbus, Ohio

2020 Remote Cycling

2022 Still together, but closer now

“They kept me going during the pandemic.” Susan Thurn Smith, Milwaukee

2020 Armored plugs

2022 Share cat videos

“Our biggest fear was the loss of our close relationship with our grandson.” Adam Corson-Finnerty, Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Remote Microscopes 2020

2022 Back to the lab

Emily Fox, Berkeley, CA.

2020 A Quiet Everyday

2022 The Love of Strangers

David C. Holzman, Lexington, Mass.

2020 Fitness Zoom for Mental Health

2022 Hiking in Greenland

“Two years have been stolen from me. I was already getting old and now I am two years older. Robert Shedlin, New York

