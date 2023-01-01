About 100,000 catalytic converters stolen in 3 years, data released | british news





New data obtained by Sky News showed nearly 100,000 catalytic converter thefts recorded over three years, and by 2022 criminals across the UK were stealing 75 a day.

Ejectors, which often contain valuable precious metals, can be worth up to £600 on the black market. That’s why criminals stole 28,000 catalytic converters in 12 months starting December 2021.

CCTV shared with Sky News by police and the victims of this crime shows the thieves being quick and courageous stealing catalytic converters at any time of the day, anywhere.

The knock-on effect and widespread impact can be devastating.

Wigan’s Margaret Wright did it not once, but three times in two years.

The Motability vehicle she shares with her husband was left unusable for several weeks in September 2022 when the catalytic converter was stolen.

“It sounds really extreme to say that I was in jeopardy the last time it happened, but it really was because we didn’t make a lot of money,” she told Sky News. “When someone comes along and does that in a matter of minutes, it changes your life.” .It’s very hard to accept because it’s so hard and it’s mentally affecting.”

With a disabled husband and a 50-mile round trip to work, the impact of what seemed like a petty crime was enormous.

Mrs. Wright said, “My husband is more terrible than I am because he is my lifeline.” “I have the ability to ride buses and trains, but for him, I can’t go out during the day. It’s very incompetent that something that was there to help with his mobility has now disabled him again.”

Image: Margaret Wright of Wigan had her catalytic converter stolen three times in two years.

Approximately 97,023 catalytic converters were stolen between the beginning of 2020 and November 30, 2022, according to a Freedom of Information request from the National Intelligence Service OPAL and Sky News on major organized crime.

The region most affected is London, but theft has declined slightly in the capital since 2020 thanks to positive police action.

Read more: Police warn of rise in keyless car thefts

While the data itself can be surprising, it must be taken into account that this is a hugely underreported crime and that there are actually more stolen catalytic converters than recorded. That means more lives are severely affected.

However, theft is only one element in a series of crimes involving these devices that people are looking for.

James Kelly, chairman of the British Metal Recycling Association, told Sky News:

“They can go up to £4,000 per troy ounce, which equals about 31 grams, which can equate to about six or seven catalytic converters.”

Image: James Kelly, President of the British Metal Recycling Association

Because of their value, they have become an attractive target for criminals and organized crime, which is why police use covert operations to crack down on the buying, selling and theft of these auto parts.

Supt Mark Cleland is the Metal Crimes Officer for the British Police. He told Sky News: Idea or waste industry has an idea.

“That information is absolutely critical for us to catch and lock people up. In another operation, we recovered over 2,000 stolen catalytic converters.”

Image: Supt Mark Cleland is a Metal Crimes Officer for the British Police.

Despite police efforts, most catalytic converter thefts go unsolved, and while it can be a lucrative crime for those involved, the financial impact is severe for a single mother of three whose car is a target.

Claire Gregan had her catalytic converter stolen while her car was parked at a university in Lancashire in November 2022.

She told Sky News: I am single with 3 children and went to college for a better life. However, I received a bill for almost £1,000. Each time I found a solution, I faced more challenges financially. “

Because of the risk of higher insurance premiums and the possibility of thieves targeting her car again, Gregan had to scrap the BMW and take out a £4,000 loan to buy a new one.

“They couldn’t have done worse. What they did in those few minutes probably won’t get their finances back on track until the summer of 2023,” she added. “

Image: Claire Gregan

As crime increased, so did the price to replace catalytic converters. As callouts for this issue became more common, AA noticed.

“These catalytic converters don’t come cheap to buy from manufacturers, so they have a huge impact on people,” said Ranger Sean Sidley.

“Some customers can pay up to £1,500 to get their vehicles back on the road. I’ve seen some dealerships taking a significant amount of time to get their vehicles back in stock. Shipping vehicles from Asia to the UK is quite challenging.”

Image: Sean Sidley, AA Ranger

Although seemingly small crimes, these thefts are occurring on a large scale. At every point in these crimes, it is clear that criminals do not give up, leaving victims helpless and vulnerable, often with irreversible consequences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/nearly-100-000-catalytic-converters-stolen-in-three-years-data-reveals-12777355 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos