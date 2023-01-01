



Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s New Year’s address to the nation is usually rather innocuous and backed by a soothing view of a snow-capped Kremlin. This year, with soldiers in the background, he went after the West and Ukraine.

The conflict in Ukraine cast a long shadow as Russia entered 2023. Cities reduced festivities and fireworks. Moscow has announced special performances for child soldiers featuring the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus. A Russian media-in-exile unearthed a video of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, now Ukrainian president despised by the Kremlin, cracking jokes during a Russian state TV channel’s New Year’s show just ten years ago year.

Putin, in a nine-minute video broadcast on TV as every region of Russia’s time zone counts down the final minutes of 2022 on Saturday, slammed the West for aggression and accused countries of trying to use the conflict in Ukraine to undermine Russia.

It was a year of difficult and necessary decisions, the most important steps towards achieving full Russian sovereignty and powerfully consolidating our society, he said, echoing his repeated assertion that Moscow had no choice but to send troops to Ukraine because it threatened Russia’s security. .

The West lied about peace, but prepared for aggression, and today it openly admits it, more embarrassed. And they cynically use Ukraine and its people to weaken and divide Russia, Putin said. We have never allowed anyone and we will not allow anyone to do this.”

The Kremlin has muzzled any criticism of its actions in Ukraine, shut down independent media and criminalized the dissemination of any information that differs from official opinion, including diverging from labeling the campaign a special military operation. But the government has faced increasingly harsh criticism from Russian extremists who have denounced the president as weak and indecisive and called for more strikes against Ukraine.

“The sanctions war has been declared to us”

Russia justified the conflict by claiming that Ukraine was persecuting Russian speakers in the eastern region of Donbass, which had been partly under the control of Russian-backed separatists since 2014. Ukraine and the West say these accusations are false.

For years, Western elites have hypocritically assured us of their peaceful intentions, including resolving the most difficult conflict in Donbass, Putin said.

Western countries imposed broad sanctions against Russia, and many foreign companies pulled out of the country or froze their operations after Moscow sent troops to Ukraine.

This year, a veritable sanctions war has been declared on us. Those who started it expected the complete destruction of our industry, our finances and our transport. It didn’t happen, because together we created a reliable margin of safety, Putin said.

Temperate end-of-year celebrations

Despite these assurances, the New Year celebrations this year have been toned down, with the cancellation of the usual fireworks and concert in Red Square.

Some of Moscow’s elaborate holiday lighting displays made cryptic reference to the conflict. At the entrance to Gorky Park are large bright letters of V, Z and O symbols that the Russian military used from the first days of the military operation to identify themselves.

Will that make me a patriot and go to the front against my fellow Slavs? No, it won’t, said park visitor Vladimir Ivaniy.

Moscow also announced its intention to hold special performances for the children of soldiers serving in Ukraine.

Russian media outlet Meduza, declared a foreign agent in Russia and now operating from Latvia, posted a video on Saturday of Zelenskyy, who was a wildly popular comedian before becoming president of Ukraine in 2019, performing on a New Year’s Eve show. Year on the Russian state. television in 2013.

Zelenskyy jokes that inexpensive sparkling wine Sovietskoe Shampanskoye, a popular New Year’s drink, is in the record books as a paradox because the drink exists but the country does not.

To add to the irony, the show’s host was Maxim Galkin, a comedian who fled the country in 2022 after criticizing the military operation in Ukraine.

