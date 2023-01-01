New Year’s Honors for Space Specialists





Two key lights in the space sector, including one from the British Space Agency, have been named to the 2023 New Year Honors List.

British Space Agency Space Exploration Director Libby Jackson and University of Nottingham Professor Emeritus Professor Terry Moore have both been awarded Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE). Special people all over the UK.

Having joined the UK Space Agency in 2014, Libby is committed to raising awareness of women in space and helping young people learn STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Professor Terry Moore has made major and long-term contributions to the field of space-based navigation, which have benefited the UK considerably.

British Space Agency Chief Executive Dr Paul Bate said:

On behalf of everyone at UK Space Agency, I would like to congratulate Libby and Terry. Receiving their New Year’s Honors is fantastic news and deserved.

Having worked with Libby, I know how dedicated she is to sharing her passion for human space flight, especially with the next generation. She is an inspiration to advocate for this field and try to make young people aware of the various careers available in space.

Terry’s contributions to space-based navigation have enhanced the UK’s reputation internationally in this field, deepened national competence and supported the development of successful industrial clusters in the Midlands.

Libby Jackson, Head of Space Exploration, British Space Agency

After earning a bachelor’s degree in physics from Imperial College and a master’s degree in astronautics and space engineering from Cranfield University, Libby worked for Airbus Defense and Space in satellite operations. After she served as a flight controller at Mission Control, she served as flight director for the Columbus module, a European laboratory on the International Space Station.

Today, Libby is one of the UK’s leading experts in human spaceflight and previously managed a highly successful training program for the Tim Peakes mission to the International Space Station. She has over 2 million students participated in her outreach programme, with one in three UK schools participating.

Libby is a regular spokesperson for the UK Space Agency, advocating for STEM, sharing stories of human space flight and encouraging young people to follow their passions in life. She regularly volunteers at events such as the Swindons Festival of Tomorrow and Bluedot Festival, providing inspiring, interactive talks and activities to the public.

Her first book, A Galaxy of Her Own: Amazing Stories of Women in Space, was published in 2017 to encourage young girls into STEM, and her second book, Space Explorers: 25 Extraordinary Stories of Space Exploration and Adventure, was published. . 2020.

Libby said:

It is an honor to have my work recognized in this way, especially to my colleagues in the British Space Agency and Government. Nothing happens in isolation, and it’s because I’ve worked with brilliant and talented people over the years that this has happened. I want to thank them and salute them for their hard work.

I have come this far by doing what I enjoy, and I will always encourage young people to follow their passions. I hope this sheds light on the space sector and the incredible opportunities it offers to its people.

Professor Emeritus, University of Nottingham, Professor Terry Moore

Terry has 40 years of research experience in location and navigation and is a consultant and advisor to US, European and UK government agencies and industry. He became the UK’s first Chair in Satellite Navigation at the University of Nottingham in 2001.

Terry represents the UK internationally on space-based navigation issues and is a member of the US National Space-Based Positioning, Navigation and Timing Advisory Council, which advises the US Government on GPS. This is a huge recognition of the UK’s strengths in this area. Terry is also a member of the European Space Agency’s Galileo Science Advisory Committee.

In 2021 he was awarded the International Navigation Association John Harrison Award for Outstanding Contribution to Navigation. This is the highest global award for navigation and Terry became the first UK recipient.

He was the Founding Director of the Center for Research and Applications of Excellence (GRACE), jointly funded by the University of Nottingham and the East Midlands Development Agency. Nottingham is now a center for space-based navigation and timing and boasts Europe’s leading space-based navigation and timing consultancies.

Terry is a Chartered Engineer, Chartered Institution of Civil Engineering Surveyors, and Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society. He has coached over 40 doctoral students, many of whom are current leaders in their field.

He has served as President of the Royal Institute of Navigation, a world-renowned navigational society with members in more than 50 countries, as well as being Chairman of the European Institute of Navigation Group and a Fellow and Board Member of the American Institute of Navigation.

Terry said:

It is an honor to receive this award. We are especially proud of the significant impact that satellite navigation systems have on everyone’s daily life without even realizing it, and hope that this award will continue to highlight the importance of a technology we now take for granted.

