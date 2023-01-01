The moments and discoveries that amazed us in 2022





This year has been full of moments that remind us why we gaze at the stars and dig into the past.

Wonder and curiosity are some of the most powerful traits humans possess, and together they drive us to ask questions that lead to uncharted roads filled with revelation.

Researchers, explorers and innovators have found previously unknown species across the world, the Artemis I mission has ventured to the moon and back, and countless discoveries have shed light on some of the mysteries of the planet. story.

And the quest to satisfy curiosity never ends. As long as scientists continue to ask questions, we will always have new things to learn about planet Earth and the universe we inhabit.

As the year draws to a close, take a look back with the Wonder Theory team on some of the best moments of 2022.

In 2022, the James Webb Space Telescope turned on and turned its infrared gaze into the deep universe, sharing awe-inspiring views of distant galaxies and bright cradles of newborn stars.

A NASA spacecraft intentionally crashed into a distant asteroid, and the Hubble Space Telescope sighted the most distant star ever observed.

On Mars, the Perseverance and Ingenuity rover made exploration history, and orbiters captured majestic images of the Martian winter. After four years, the groundbreaking InSight mission came to an end, but not before detecting space rocks hitting the Red Planet and thousands of earthquakes.

And some moments felt like they were pulled straight from a sci-fi movie, like a heartbeat-like pulse in space and mysterious giant rings.

Back on Earth, ancient DNA helped open hidden chapters of history.

This year, genomes have been extracted from bones, teeth and even soil to provide a genetic snapshot of a Neanderthal family, a victim from Pompeii and remains found at the bottom of an 800-year-old well. .

Analysis using DNA sequencing has also revealed the identity of a puzzling hybrid animal called a kunga and shed light on the true identities of some early Americans.

Let’s welcome some of the latest additions to the Tree of Life.

Researchers at the California Academy of Sciences and their collaborators have identified 146 animal, plant and fungal species new to science in 2022.

High school students found previously unidentified scorpions in California, an intrepid scientist tracked dozens of geckos across the islands of New Caledonia, and scuba divers came face to face with rainbow-colored fish. dazzling skies.

Discovering more species is essential as countries pledge to protect the ecosystems that support the Earth’s declining biodiversity.

An impressive array of artistic and archaeological discoveries have created windows into the past this year.

An X-ray has spotted a self-portrait of Van Gogh hidden under a painting, a vast Roman city has been uncovered and a newly discovered secret tunnel may lead to what may be Cleopatra’s lost tomb.

An amateur sleuth has also unearthed a medieval love token, the largest pink diamond in 300 years discovered in Angola, and more than two dozen ancient Roman bronze statues have appeared in the mud of a thermal bath in Tuscany.

There’s a lot to reminisce about as 2022 comes to an end, but new wonders will abound in 2023. On the one hand, you’ll have plenty of reasons to stare at the night sky.

The new year will not only feature glistening meteor showers and solar and lunar eclipses, but also a bonus blue moon as well as the typical 12 full moon events.

For starters, the Quadrantid meteor shower peaks on January 3. And a newly discovered comet will appear in the night sky in January and February. The close approach of celestial objects will certainly delight astronomers.

Researchers have found two minerals never seen before on Earth in a massive meteorite discovered in Somalia in 2020.

A sharp-eyed scientist has spotted extremely rare evidence that proves dinosaurs swallowed small mammals 120 million years ago.

Heidi the sea turtle was rescued from a tangled fishing net in 2018. Now the amputated turtle has a safe home and lots of new friends.

Thank you for spending 2022 with Wonder Theory, and Happy New Year! So see you in 2023.

