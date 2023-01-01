Why so many British workers are starting to hate their jobs. and how to fix it





To solve the engagement conundrum, it’s important to acknowledge that the nature of employment has fundamentally changed, and artificial intelligence tools in the workplace are imminently disruptive. To solve the problem, we must pay attention to those who believe that a prescription that worked in the past will now provide an easy answer. So what’s the solution? Many companies have decided that an engaged workforce is one freed from the restrictions that characterized our lives before the pandemic hit.

For a long time, my relationship with work looked like my relationship with school. Study at school was determined by time and place. You had to be in a specific space at a specific time. However, these restrictions are removed in higher education. You can easily write your essay at 10pm like 10am anywhere you want. Achievement is based on performance rather than presence. Many companies have determined that today’s workforce needs this liberal learning style to motivate and inspire them, and have promised greater flexibility as a solution to wake up reluctant employees. However, there may be reasons to question whether such a change is the solution to the engagement crisis.

Despite the initial flurry of excitement among non-desk-bound workers, there is one tough problem we need to address. Why doesn’t increased flexibility translate into increased productivity? To recall the different eras of the pandemic, one might remember that it all started with government fears of an economic collapse. In that unique moment as we stood in line to get into the supermarket, organizations worried we wouldn’t get through next year’s deals. But despite those fears, the conundrum of that period is that most companies dedicated to knowledge work (the term used to describe office work after office locations were removed) reported increased productivity in the first year of forced remote work. will. Confusion has arisen as these gains appear to have since been lost, with the latest data on worker productivity suggesting that it has fallen to previous levels.

The Hawthorne Effect takes its name from the Chicago suburbs of the Western Electric plant that hosted a series of productivity experiments in the late 1920s and early 1930s. Researchers noted that employee productivity improved when the lighting was enhanced, but they were embarrassed when it improved after reducing the lighting. To add to the confusion, further improvements were observed when work hours and break schedules were changed. All changes led to short-term improvements, but sticking to them was impossible.

A reappraisal of the study has regarded it as nothing more than anecdotal, but the Hawthorne effect remains an enlightening concept. Humans seem to try harder when they feel someone is watching them or when they are experiencing a new situation.

The pandemic has pushed all of us to some degree into the social Hawthorne effect. Productivity increased during the first period of the change, but companies have struggled to spot these increases since.

As productivity levels return to pre-pandemic levels, new trends in work patterns are gaining traction. A recent study by Microsoft states that 87% of employees are productive in the remote element of work, but 85% of managers display the productivity paradox as a moment-of-the-moment challenge where they are not confident that team members are getting enough work done from home. .

Workers certainly find flexibility attractive, and the government has signaled that it believes greater participation comes leaning toward such adaptation. UK employees now have the right to request part-time work or work from home from the first day of their new job. Professor Nick Bloom, a British economist at Stanford University in California, observed that if employees were given flexibility, their first course of action would be to try working from home on Fridays. According to a study published by Central London Forward last month, Thursday is currently the busiest day in the office, but most workplaces are only one-third full on Friday. Even this is evolving. More recent evidence suggests that workers like to head to the office on Mondays, but prefer to spend Thursdays and Fridays at home if they have the option.

Flexibility is just one part of the ongoing arms race of heightened personal conditions. Most companies now offer paid maternity and paternity leave above the legal minimum. Many companies now also offer paid dependents’ leave and paid maternity leave. Other perks, from egg frozen options to on-site daycare and free food, are in place to entice employees and keep them loyal. Those who measure these things call this the smoothie delusion, when enhanced perks and benefits don’t seem to affect workplace happiness levels, contrary to what executives would like to believe.

It also raises doubts about the march toward greater flexibility beginning to emerge in Silicon Valley, a community that has historically tried to attract the world’s most employable new hires with the promise of a fun workplace culture and generous perks. Silicon Valley has also focused on aggressive overachievement to achieve market-beating results in highly competitive segments.

Faced with the disappointing performance of Snapchats, which plunged the social media company’s share price to less than one-fifth of its value earlier this year, CEO Evan Spiegel instructed employees to resume spending $80. Percentage of working weeks in the office.

Elon Musk has insisted that employees at Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX spend seven days a week at an office desk (even though he himself works most of the time remotely). Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke for many doubters when he questioned whether spending less time together was making a new generation of workers less productive and fostering less tribalism.

Despite these reservations, many business leaders are convinced that tackling changes in work practices is a way to attract and motivate the best employees.

David Richards decided to take flexible work one step further and convert WANdisco employees to a permanent four-day work schedule without compensating pay cuts. His business is a Sheffield and Silicon Valley-based technology operation specializing in moving large data sets to the cloud. It was one of 70 companies participating in a global experiment called a four-day work week in 2022. For Richards, this was a natural progression, and he shortened the meeting to four days and required all personal appointments to be scheduled for Friday. He is evangelical about consequences. Sales increased tenfold, he confirmed.

Of course, this isn’t a solution for everyone, and some companies that have experimented with adaptive tasks have reported difficulties. John Readman, founder of Modo25, a Leeds-based digital agency, found that while his four-day experiment was largely successful, his company had to remove perks from some underperforming colleagues. with benefit [of flexible working] It comes with a huge amount of responsibility to own your time and be truly disciplined, he said.

A marketing firm in Manchester, committed to reducing the number of hours worked per week, found that its clients’ requirements were impossible. Other companies in the experiment found that social interactions suffered from the urgency of doing increasingly intense tasks. One company introduced a traffic light system on their desks, where employees displayed a red light to signal that others could not talk to them while the light was on.

This reduction in personal interaction in the workplace is important if our goal is to experiment with different ways of working to improve engagement. According to data from the Gallups Global Workforce Survey, the biggest predictor of an employee’s commitment to work is whether or not they have friends at work. Employees who report not having friends often find the work experience isolating and unsettling. In this context, a further reduction in social interaction would be an unwelcome change. There is growing evidence that flexible working does not necessarily have positive benefits. Only 17% of those of us who work in a mixed home-office work environment report having friends. That’s a third of what Gallup typically sees for office-based workers. . Flexible working allows us to spend more time in the office, but the time we spend doing our jobs can be less satisfying to us.

