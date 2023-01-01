Matilda the Musical Tim Minchin Responds to Netflix UK Backlash





Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical producer Tim Minchin has responded to the backlash surrounding the delayed release on Netflix UK.

The film, based on Minchin’s stage show, was added to streaming services worldwide on Christmas Day, but an existing deal between Sony and Netflix means it won’t appear on the UK platform until summer 2023.

Even though the film is still showing in British cinemas after its November release, fans were disappointed that they couldn’t watch the latest adaptation of Roald Dahl’s novel from the comfort of their own homes, and some took their anger out on Minchin.

The comedian responded by explaining the situation. In a series of tweets, he said, “I’ve been getting a lot of messages from people in the UK saying that Matilda isn’t on Netflix until summer, either a *sad emoji* or an *angry emoji*. The important replies are: 1. Sorry. 3. As filmmakers, we prefer that audiences see our films in theaters.

“The large format and great sound really bring out the incredible detail of the piece. I know not everyone can afford it, but it is possible and for fans of musicals I think being in the UK is your only chance. A world with a proper film release. The place is good.

“It should also be available on Netflix in a few months. 4. There are commercial reasons for it to go this way, including the fact that the film is funded by Sony and Netflix.

This content is from Twitter.

“Sony isn’t a streamer, so they reserved the rights to release the film in the UK in the traditional way. It may be disappointing (and a bit embarrassing), but it makes sense and is one of the reasons the film is getting attention. So good. Xx” he concluded.

The film has been well received by critics and audiences alike so far, with Digital Spy’s Ian Sandwell calling it “a fantastic, spirited adaptation of a stage show”.

Roald Dahl’s musical Matilda is currently playing in UK and Irish cinemas and will be released on Netflix UK in summer 2023.

