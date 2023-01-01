Defending US military base in Guam, Lockheed to ‘harden’ Aegis weapons system to thwart Chinese APL missiles





The United States Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has awarded Lockheed Martin a contract worth approximately $500 million to expand the performance of the Aegis weapon system for the protection of the strategic island of Guam against the Chinese missile threat.

“Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems have been awarded a $527,740,864 contract with the Missile Defense Agency to extend the performance of the Aegis weapon system to implement integrated air and missile defense capabilities in Guam,” the Ministry of Defense said in a press release issued on December 28.

Work on the project will be carried out over the next five years in Moorestown, New Jersey, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2027, according to the news release.

The MDA issued a notice in July stating that it intended to award a sole-source contract to Lockheed Martin for the Aegis Guam (AG) system via a Request for Information (RFI) unless other sources are found, which was highly unlikely.

File Image: Andersen Air Force, Guam

This was after the agency revealed its chosen architecture for defending Guam against air and missile threats in March, which includes mobile units using the Aegis Combat System, Standard Missile (SM)-3 and SM -6, the Patriot air-and-missile defense system and the U.S. Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Combat Command (IBCS) system, as well as maintenance of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system already on Guam since 2013.

Guam’s current missile defense architecture includes the THAAD system and the Navy’s Aegis missile defense capable ships.

The overall plan appears to build on this architecture by integrating the SM-3 and SM-6 ballistic missiles and the Patriot air and missile defense system with THAAD via the US Army’s IBCS. This command and control system connects sensors and shooters on the battlefield.

USS Lake Champlain (CG-57), an Aegis Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, was launched in 1987. (Wikipedia)

According to a previous interview with Jon Rambeau, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin’s integrated sensors and warfare systems business, the Aegis command and control suite will be at the heart of the architecture. The company plans to “provide the channel to IBCS to access Army capabilities that will reside in Guam” as well as provide “the combat link to Lockheed Martin’s Command and Control Combat Management System (C2BMC) “.

An interceptor transporter-erector-launcher associated with the THAAD system. (U.S. Department of Defense)

Such a missile defense architecture, MDA believes, should be able to provide 360-degree protection against enemy cruise, ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

It is also possible that the MDA may later incorporate more mid-range missile defense systems or add other capabilities like the Raytheon Lower-Tier Air Radar & Missile Defense Sensor.

US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM)

The US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) has said it needs these defensive capabilities on Guam by 2026. It is strategically vital for future US military efforts to prevent China from attacking Taiwan.

The island of Guam is home to two US strategic bases: 1) Naval Base Guam and 2) Andersen Air Force Base (AFB). Naval Base Guam is a homeport for the U.S. Navy’s two submarine tenders and four U.S. Navy nuclear-powered submarines, and it supports U.S. Pacific Fleet forces.

While Andersen AFB welcomes US Air Force (USAF) B-1, B-2 or B-52 heavy bomber rotations from the continental United States. A new base has also been built between the two military installations above, which share joint control.

Over the years, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has developed a massive arsenal of long-range, precision-guided weapons to field as layers of anti-access/area denial defenses (A2/ AD) to prevent the U.S. military from reaching key locations in large-scale conventional conflicts.

These include various surface-to-surface and air-to-surface missiles that can reach Guam, the advanced US military hub outside the First Island Chain, and would undoubtedly be a key target for PLA missiles.

As EurAsian Times reported earlier, China has honed its skills in destroying ships, ranging from striking large targets the size of an aircraft carrier to smaller ships and naval bases in a target range in the remote Taklamakan desert in Xinjiang with targets built in the shape of Guam, US aircraft carrier and at least two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

The Chinese DF-26 missile. nicknamed ‘Guam Express’ (Forbes)

Experts say the nature, location and strikes on these mockups suggest the targets were intended to test hypersonic anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs).

China is known to have developed several ASBMs, one of which is the ground-based DF-26, also known as the “Guam Express”, due to its range of up to 3,000 miles (5,000 km), enough to reach the island. from Guam.

In 2020, China released a propaganda video depicting a mock attack on Andersen AFB in Guam, making no effort to hide its intentions.

