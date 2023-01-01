US spy plane performs dangerous maneuvers against PLA plane surveillance during close reconnaissance over China







It was an American RC-135 spy plane that engaged in dangerous maneuvers against a Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy J-11 fighter jet that was monitoring the American plane. during the latter’s close reconnaissance over the South China Sea, and the United States intentionally misled the public, the PLA Southern Theater Command said on Saturday, releasing a video documenting the incident.

The US statement disregarded the truth and is nothing but slander and hype, Senior Colonel Tian Junli, spokesman for the PLA Southern Theater Command, said in a statement on Saturday.

Tian’s statement is a response to a recent US military statement claiming that a PLA Navy J-11 fighter jet came within six meters of a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft overhead. of the South China Sea on December 21, forcing the American aircraft to perform evasive maneuvers. to avoid a collision in international airspace, Reuters reported on Friday.

A US RC-135 aircraft carried out an intentional close reconnaissance over China’s southern coast and the Xisha Islands of Hainan, south China’s Hainan Province, on December 21. The PLA Southern Theater Command has organized air forces to carry out monitoring and surveillance throughout its course, Tian said.

Despite multiple warnings from the Chinese side, the US aircraft suddenly changed its flight position, pushed the Chinese aircraft to the left in a dangerous approach motion, which seriously compromised the flight safety of the aircraft. Chinese military, has seriously violated the rules of conduct for the safety of the China-US Air and Sea Encounters and related international law and practices, the spokesperson said.

A video documenting the incident from the perspective of the Chinese J-11 fighter jet was attached to Tian’s statement, which showed that the American RC-135 had intentionally changed its flight position in a dangerous approach towards the Chinese aircraft at 11:25 a.m. on December 21. .

From the video released by the Chinese side, it is evident that the US aircraft actively maneuvered left towards the Chinese aircraft, verifying that it was the US side that engaged in dangerous movements, a a Chinese military expert who requested anonymity told the Global Times on Saturday. .

On the other hand, the video broadcast by the United States only showed the Chinese plane flying alongside the American plane without performing any dangerous maneuvers, the expert said.

The Chinese pilot took professional and standard measures in accordance with laws and regulations, fully reflecting the Chinese military’s responsible attitude towards regional security and the safety of frontline personnel, Tian said.

“The US side intentionally misled the public, called black white, blamed China when it itself should be blamed, and tried to confuse international opinion,” he said.

“We sternly call on the United States to restrict the movements of its frontline sea and air forces, strictly abide by international laws and related agreements, and prevent sea and air accidents,” Tian said.

The Chinese military is on high alert at all times as it will resolutely carry out its duties and missions, safeguarding national sovereignty and security, the spokesperson said.

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, told a regular press conference in response to the incident on Friday that for a long time the United States has frequently deployed aircraft and ships for reconnaissance. close on China, which poses a serious danger to China’s national security.

Provocative and dangerous actions by the United States are at the root of maritime security concerns, Wang said.

“China urges the United States to end these dangerous provocations and stop blaming China. China will continue to take necessary measures to resolutely defend its sovereignty and security, and work with regional countries to firmly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea. “Wang said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202212/1283004.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos