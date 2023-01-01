Tim Minchin ‘sorry’ Matilda is not available on UK Netflix. We explain why.





Matilda the Musical Musician Tim Minchin has responded to complaints about the film not being available on Netflix UK. (Photo: Netflix)

Tim Minchin has responded to outrage over Matilda the musical not being available to UK and Irish viewers on Netflix.

The musician helped turn Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book into a musical, which premiered in 2010 and is now adapted into a movie that boasts a stellar cast and extremely positive reviews.

Fans in the UK and Ireland were given an exclusive cinematic release of the highly anticipated film that hit the big screens on 25 November, followed by its theatrical debut in the US on 9 December.

However, British viewers expected the film to land on Netflix on Christmas Day, as it did everywhere else in the world, but it didn’t.

Instead, viewers in the UK and Ireland won’t be able to watch Matilda the Musical from the comfort of their own homes until summer 2023, prompting complaints online and the team now responding to the backlash.

Via Twitter, he added that he had received many messages from people who were sad and upset about the move and were sorry.

The author created the song for the novel’s first musical adaptation in 2008 (Photo: WireImage).

However, he added that as a filmmaker, audiences prefer to see their films in cinemas.

Tim explained: The large format and great sound define the amazing details of your work. I know not everyone can afford it, but if you’re a fan of musicals, I guess it’s good that the UK is the only place in the world where the film has been properly released.

Matilda the Musical was funded by Sony and Netflix, and because Sony is not a streamer, they retained the rights to release the film in the UK in the traditional way, he explained.

We’ve been getting a lot of messages from people in the UK that Matilda isn’t coming to Netflix until summer. Key Responses: 1. Sorry2. It wasn’t up to me. 3. As filmmakers, we prefer our audiences to watch our films in cinemas. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/MrYQZYeh6p

Tim Minchin (@timminchin) December 31, 2022

It can be frustrating (even slightly embarrassing), but it’s understandable and it’s one of the reasons this movie is so good.

For those still upset, Tim reminded viewers that it will also be available on Netflix in a few months.

The Australian actor recently spoke to Metro.co.uk about making musicals and films, saying it’s such a beautiful thing in my life.

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and upgrade to a web browser that supports HTML5 video.

Fans in the UK and Ireland will be able to watch the film at home from summer 2023 (Photo: Netflix)

Matilda has no fucking downside. She never harmed anyone. She employs hundreds of people. It makes money for charities and spreads good ideas out into the world that really stand up, he said.

Matilda stars newcomer Alisha Weirin as the fearsome Miss Trunchbull alongside Dame Emma Thompson, while James Bonds Lashana Lynch plays everyone’s favorite Miss Honey.

Stephen Graham (Peaky Blinders) plays Matilda’s father and Andrea Riseborough (Never Let Me Go) plays her mother.

See More: Trends

Since its release in 2011, the stage musical has won 9 Olivier Awards, setting the highest record ever.

Matilda The Musical is currently playing in cinemas in the UK and Ireland.

